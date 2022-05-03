PARKSTON – The Ethan-Parkston boys and girls track and field teams swept the team titles at the Little Missouri Valley Conference track and field meet in Parkston Tuesday.
The Ethan-Parkston boys tallied 208 points to beat out Wagner (127), Avon (90), Bon Homme (85) and Tripp-Delmont-Armour (26). Scotland placed sixth (24 points) and Andes Central-Dakota Christian seventh (19).
The Ethan-Parkston girls tallied 220 points to best Wagner (102), Bon Homme (83), Scotland (64) and Avon (45). Andes Central-Dakota Christian placed sixth (37 points) and Tripp-Delmont-Armour seventh (30).
For the Ethan-Parkston boys, Cole Prunty won the 100-meters in 11.44 and placed second in both the 200 and 400. Kolter Kramer bested Prunty in the 400 (52.12) adn Ethan Poore won the 800 in 2:09.14. Evan Bartelt placed second to Poore in the 800 and won the 11,600 (4:37.1).
James Deckert won two field events for Ethan-Parkston, taking the long jump (20-3.5) and the triple jump (41-9). Drake Gustafson won the pole vault (11-0) and Gage Hohn won the high jump (5-10).
For the Ethan-Parkston girls, Lindsey Roth won the 1,600 (5:20.7) and the 800 (2:24.47). Lauren Ziebart also won two events, taking the long jump at 16-0.5 and the 100-meters at 13.35. Allison Ziebart took second to Lauren Ziebart in the long jump and won the triple jump at 35-2.5. Chantal Wuertzer won the 300 hurdles (50.98) and Morgan Maxwell the 3,200-meters (12:51.67). The 3,200 relay team (Berkley Ziebart, Keeara Oakley, Mya Wickersham, Ella Pollreisz) took gold in 10:27.63.
Jhett Breen won the 300 hurdles (43.19) and placed second in the pole vault for the Wagner boys. The 400 relay (Matt Link, Gannon Knebel, Breen, Toby Zephier), 1,600 relay (Zephier, Riley Roberts, Lael Young, Glen Cournoyer) and the 3,200 relay (Cournoyer, Henry Hayward, Zephier, Roberts) won their races as well.
Link took second in the 100 and the long jump for the Wagner boys. Cournoyer added a second place in the 1,600 and Camden Roth a second place in the high jump.
For the Wagner girls. Shalayne Nagel took first in both the 200 and 400. Alcista Dion took second in the pole vault and the 100 and Emma Yost finished runner-up in both throwing events (shot put, discus). Elizabeth Woods won the 100 hurdles in 16.67 and Ashlyn Koupal won the high jump in 5-5. The 400 relay team of Dion, Eve Zephier, Woods and Nagel also took gold.
Isaac Crownover won the 200 (23.17) and Karsten Kozak the 100 hurdles (16.97) for the Bon Homme boys. The 800 relay team (Logan Winckler, Easton Mudder, Riley Rothschadl, Crownover) and medley relay team (Mudder, Rothschadl, Crownover Nate Hall) also took gold.
For the Bon Homme girls, Tarynn Torsney took second in the 100 hurdles and the 800 relay team snatched second place. Taycee Ranek (100), Erin Heusinkveld (high jump) and Peyton Hellman (pole vault) all placed third in their events.
Avon’s Kley Heumiller won both the shot put (40-11) and the discus (122-4) for the Pirate boys team. Tyler Tjeerdsma added a win in the 3,200 (11:08.99). Eli Watchorn took second in the 110 hurdles and John Fathke placed third in the 3,200-meters.
The Avon girls 1,600 relay team (Tiffany Pelton, Rilyn Thury, Mylie Bares Courtney Sees) took first place in a time of 4:27.0. The medley team took second. Lila Vanderlei took third place in the shot put and fourth in the discus and Sees took third in the long jump for Avon.
Logan Sayler had three top five finishes for the Scotland boys, taking third in the 200, fourth in the 400 and fifth in the 100. For the Scotland girls, Delanie VanDriel won the shot put at 37-6 and the discus at 115-1. Olivia Binde won the pole vault at 8-3. The medley relay team (Bailey Vitek, Martina DeBoer, Claire Janish, Nora Robb) won in a time of 4:59.47.
Damian Medicine Horn took second in the shot put for ACDC. Rizon Clark added a third place finish in the triple jump and fifth in the 200. Cambria Ronfeldt took second in the girls triple jump and Anna DeHaan took third in the 800.
The Tripp-Delmont-Armour girls 800 relay team (Faith Goehring, Serenity Goehring, Mia Reiner, Megan Reiner) won their race in 1:54.02. Megan Reiner added a second place in the 400 and a fifth place in the 200. Payton Westendorf took second in the discus.
