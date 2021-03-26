MACOMB, Ill. – South Dakota received kills from nine different individuals during a 25-22, 25-14, 25-13 Summit League victory Friday afternoon over Western Illinois.
Elizabeth Juhnke 18 kills and hit .429 during the three set match as the Coyotes moved to 12-6 overall and 11-3 in Summit League play.
Maddie Wiedenfeld had nine kills, Aimee Adams five, Sami Slaughter four and Madison Harms three as South Dakota produced a .341 hitting percentage in the match, it’s second highest match efficiency of the season.
“Today was a team win!, coach Leanne Williamson said. “I was happy to see how the team followed the scouting report and made some good changes that we worked on this week in practice.”
Madison Jurgens contributed 38 assists and 11 digs while Lolo Weideman had 13 digs for South Dakota. Wiedenfeld had one solo block and five assisted while Harms had one solo and four assisted and Juhnke chipped in with five block assists.
“Juhnke had a great match offensively,” Williamson said. “Maddie was able to take advantage of their block behind the setter and Harms made some great blocking moves.
“We will certainly find a few things we can get better at going into tomorrow’s match to keep working towards our potential, but I was happy with hoe we played today.”
South Dakota limited Western Illinois (2-14) to a .057 hitting percentage, marking the fifth time this season an opponent failed to hit over .100.
The regular season finale for both teams is set for 4 p.m. on Saturday.
