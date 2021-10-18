PLATTE — Cadence Van Zee and Karly VanDerWerff combined for 24 kills as Platte-Geddes swept Tripp-Delmont-Armour 25-23, 25-22, 25-21 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
In the match, TDA’s Hannah Stremick recorded her 1,000th career assist. She had 26 assists, nine digs and four ace serves on the night.
Van Zee had 14 kills, two blocks and two ace serves for Platte-Geddes (22-4). VanDerWerff had 10 kills, three blocks, 14 digs and three ace serves. Avery DeVries finished with 37 assists. Regan Hoffman had nine kills, 20 digs and two ace serves in the victory.
Also for TDA, Megan Reiner and Gracey Schatz each had 12 kills. Emma Fink added nine digs.
Platte-Geddes hosts Kimball-White Lake today (Tuesday). TDA travels to Ethan on Oct. 25.
Platte-Geddes won the JV match 25-13, 19-25, 15-9.
Freeman 3, Viborg-Hurley 1
FREEMAN — Kate Miller filled the stat sheet in leading Freeman past Viborg-Hurley 25-17, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20 in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Miller finished with 16 kills, two blocks, 32 assists, 20 digs and three ace serves for Freeman. Erin Uecker posted 13 kills, four blocks and 15 digs. Lily Wipf had eight kills, 15 digs and five ace serves. Ava Ammann had 19 digs, Ashlin Jacobsen had 18 digs and Cami Fransen added 10 digs in the victory.
Coral Mason led Viborg-Hurley with 14 kills and 26 digs. Nataya Vannorsdel posted 23 assists. Charley Nelson had 29 digs. Delana Mach posted six blocks. Denae Mach had seven kills and 11 digs, and Estelle Lee added 10 digs for the Cougars.
Freeman hosts Hanson today (Tuesday).
Irene-Wakonda 3, Canistota 0
IRENE — Irene-Wakonda celebrated “Senior Night” with a 25-15, 25-18, 25-17 victory over Canistota in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Nora O’Malley, Madison Orr and Emma Orr each had seven kills for Irene-Wakonda, with O’Malley also recording two ace serves. McKenna Mork finished with 14 assists. Willa Freeman had 18 digs. Jordan Bak posted 10 digs and three ace serves. Katie Knodel added eight digs and two ace serves in the victory.
Sierra McGregor had three blocks for Canistota. Sydnee Engbrecht finished with seven digs.
Irene-Wakonda, 12-12, travels to Viborg-Hurley today (Tuesday).
Scotland 3, Hanson 0
SCOTLAND — Scotland sept past Hanson 25-23, 25-21, 25-20 in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Delanie Van Driel led a balanced Scotland attack with eight kills. Rylee Conrad had 16 assists and four ace serves. Trinity Bietz posted five kills and two ace serves. Martina DeBoer had five kills and two blocks in the victory.
Kylie Haiar and Annalyse Weber each had five kills for Hanson. Jalyn Kampshoff added 16 assists.
Scotland travels to Corsica-Stickney on Friday. Hanson travels to Freeman today (Tuesday).
Lewis & Clark Conf.
Hartington-Newcastle 3, Plainview 2
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Hartington-Newcastle outlasted Plainview 20-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-21, 15-8 in consolation action in the Lewis & Clark Conference Volleyball Tournament, Monday in Bloomfield, Nebraska.
Lauren Howell posted 17 kills, and Erin Folkers had 10 kills and 15 digs for Hartington-Newcastle. Alivia Morten posted 36 assists, 22 digs and three ace serves. Erin Meisenheimer finished with nine kills and two blocks. Zoey Gratzfeld had eight kills and two blocks. Olivia Grutsch posted 32 digs, Mani Lange had 17 digs and Kennadi Peitz had 16 digs in the victory.
Hartington-Newcastle will take a 9-20 record into sub-district play, beginning Oct. 25.
