BATTLE CREEK, Neb. — The Randolph boys and girls track teams competed at the Battle Creek Invitiational Tuesday in Battle Creek, Nebraska.
On the girls’ side, Bailey Beal placed second in the high jump (4-10), fifth in the long jump (15-5.25) and eighth in the 200-meters (29.16). Ella Scott added a fifth place finish in the 400 (1:10.84) and the 400 relay team placed sixth.
On the boys’ side, Gabriel Wortman was the top Randolph finisher in the 100 (12.54), 200 (26.27) and the 1,600 (5:54.3). Tom Korth was the top finisher for the team in the shot put (32-9.25), long jump (17-2) and triple jump (35-7).
Battle Creek won both the girls (190) and boys (174) titles at their home meet. The Stanton girls placed second, followed by the Norfolk Catholic girls. On the boys’ side, Norfolk Catholic took second and Stanton third.
