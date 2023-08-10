SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Mount Marty women’s soccer team was picked 13th in the Great Plains Athletic Conference preseason poll, announced Thursday.

Jamestown, the 2022 regular season champion, drew seven first place votes and 138 points for the top spot, just ahead of 2022 tournament champion Hastings. (133, 5 first place votes). Briar Cliff, picked third, drew the other first place vote.

