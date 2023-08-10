SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Mount Marty women’s soccer team was picked 13th in the Great Plains Athletic Conference preseason poll, announced Thursday.
Jamestown, the 2022 regular season champion, drew seven first place votes and 138 points for the top spot, just ahead of 2022 tournament champion Hastings. (133, 5 first place votes). Briar Cliff, picked third, drew the other first place vote.
Mount Marty finished with 14 points, trailing Waldorf, which joins the league as an affiliate member for soccer this season.
MMU, 1-12-1 overall and 0-12 in the GPAC, opens the 2023 season at York on Aug. 23. The Lancers open GPAC play at home against Doane on Sept. 13.
POLL: 1, Jamestown 138 points (7 first place votes); 2, Hastings 133 (5); 3, Briar Cliff 118; 4, Midland 112; 5, Concordia 95; T6, Dordt 88; T6 Morningside 88; 8, College of Saint Mary 66; 9, Doane 54; 10, Northwestern 44; 11, Dakota Wesleyan 33; 12, Waldorf 31; 13, Mount Marty 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.