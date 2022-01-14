Due to a lack of available players, the Yankton girls’ basketball program will only play three games against O’Gorman on Saturday.
It was originally announced that there would be no freshmen game. The schedule has been changed to cancel the JV game instead, with Yankton playing ‘C’ and freshmen games against the Knights.
The ‘C’ game will be played at 1 p.m. in the auxiliary gym south court. The freshmen game will be played at 2:15 p.m. on that court. The varsity game will start at 3:30 p.m. in the main gym.
The boys’ schedule for today remains unchanged from what was announced earlier this week: JV and freshmen ‘A’ at 1 p.m., sophomore and freshmen ‘B’ at 2:15 p.m. and varsity at 5 p.m.
Other area programs announced schedule changes today (Friday):
— The club high school bowling match against Brookings, scheduled for today in Yankton, has been postponed to Tuesday, Jan. 18. Start time is 4 p.m. at Yankton Bowl.
— The Platte-Geddes at Tripp-Delmont-Armour basketball doubleheader, scheduled for today in Armour, has been postponed to Jan. 24, with the JV girls’ game beginning at 4 p.m. TDA’s 7th-8th grade boys’ basketball game scheduled for that date will still be held, but will now begin at 3 p.m.
— The Winnebago at Wynot basketball doubleheader, scheduled for today, was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
— The start time for the Battle Creek Invitational wrestling tournament, scheduled for Saturday, has been pushed back one hour. The event will now begin at 10 a.m.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
