The boys’ teams from Yankton and Vermillion each hold the top spot in their respective polls as the final South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll was announced on Monday.
Yankton (17-3) claimed seven of 18 first place votes to edge Sioux Falls Washington 76-75 in the final Class AA boys’ poll. The Warriors (15-2), who drew eight first place votes, were first last week. O’Gorman (14-6), which moved up from fourth to third, claimed the other three top picks.
Yankton, the second seed in the Class AA boys’ SoDak 16, will host Douglas on Saturday.
Vermillion (20-0) was a unanimous selection in the Class A boys’ rankings. Dakota Valley (18-2) moved up from fourth to third.
In the Class B boys’ poll, DeSmet (19-1) was a unanimous selection. Viborg-Hurley (14-5) slipped from fourth to fifth. Platte-Geddes (14-5) picked up a vote.
In the Class AA girls’ rankings, Washington (16-2) was a unanimous selection.
The final South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys basketball
Class AA
1. Yankton (7) 17-3 76 2
2. Washington (8) 15-2 75 1
3. O’Gorman (3) 14-6 54 4
4. Roosevelt 13-5 41 3
5. Brandon Valley 14-6 21 5
Receiving votes: Mitchell 2, Harrisburg 1.
Class A
1. Vermillion (18) 20-0 90 1
2. Sioux Valley 19-1 71 2
3. Dakota Valley 18-2 52 4
4. SF Christian 15-5 27 3
5. Winner 18-2 24 5
Receiving votes: St. Thomas More 6.
Class B
1. De Smet (18) 19-1 90 1
2. Canistota 18-2 69 2
3. Howard 17-3 56 3
4. Dell Rapids St. Mary 16-4 26 5
5. Viborg-Hurley 14-5 18 4
Receiving votes: White River 7, Potter County 3, Platte-Geddes 1.
Girls basketball
Class AA
1. Washington (18) 16-2 90 1
2. Harrisburg 18-2 71 2
3. Aberdeen Central 17-3 51 3
4. O’Gorman 14-6 34 4
5. Brandon Valley 15-5 19 5
Receiving votes: Stevens 3, Mitchell 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.