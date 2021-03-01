Bucks Top Final Poll
Yankton's Matthew Mors, center, attempts a free throw during the Bucks' boys' basketball game against Douglas on Saturday at the YHS Gym. Yankton moved into first in the final South Dakota Media Prep Basketball Poll of the 2020-21 season. The Bucks host Douglas to open the post-season this Saturday.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The boys’ teams from Yankton and Vermillion each hold the top spot in their respective polls as the final South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll was announced on Monday.

Yankton (17-3) claimed seven of 18 first place votes to edge Sioux Falls Washington 76-75 in the final Class AA boys’ poll. The Warriors (15-2), who drew eight first place votes, were first last week. O’Gorman (14-6), which moved up from fourth to third, claimed the other three top picks.

Yankton, the second seed in the Class AA boys’ SoDak 16, will host Douglas on Saturday.

Vermillion (20-0) was a unanimous selection in the Class A boys’ rankings. Dakota Valley (18-2) moved up from fourth to third.

In the Class B boys’ poll, DeSmet (19-1) was a unanimous selection. Viborg-Hurley (14-5) slipped from fourth to fifth. Platte-Geddes (14-5) picked up a vote.

In the Class AA girls’ rankings, Washington (16-2) was a unanimous selection.

The final South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses. 

Boys basketball

Class AA

1. Yankton (7)    17-3      76          2

2. Washington (8)            15-2       75          1

3. O’Gorman (3)               14-6       54          4

4. Roosevelt       13-5      41          3

5. Brandon Valley             14-6       21          5

Receiving votes: Mitchell 2, Harrisburg 1.

Class A

1. Vermillion (18)              20-0       90          1

2. Sioux Valley   19-1       71          2

3. Dakota Valley                18-2       52          4

4. SF Christian    15-5       27          3

5. Winner            18-2      24          5

Receiving votes: St. Thomas More 6.

Class B

1. De Smet (18) 19-1      90          1

2. Canistota        18-2      69          2

3. Howard           17-3      56          3

4. Dell Rapids St. Mary   16-4       26          5

5. Viborg-Hurley               14-5      18          4

Receiving votes: White River 7, Potter County 3, Platte-Geddes 1.

Girls basketball

Class AA

1. Washington (18)          16-2      90          1

2. Harrisburg      18-2      71          2

3. Aberdeen Central       17-3       51          3

4. O’Gorman      14-6      34          4

5. Brandon Valley             15-5      19          5

Receiving votes: Stevens 3, Mitchell 2. 

