The Classic Bowling League had a crazy week, with three perfect games recorded. One of the three competed one Monday in a “pre-bowl” due to COVID rules.
One of those bowlers, Cody Henrichsen, finished with an 836 series.
Jay Weaver and Jerry Peterson also rolled 300 games on the night. Peterson finished with a 728 series. Weaver did not finish in the top five for high series on the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.