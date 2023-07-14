Mitchell scored four runs in the top of the eighth to outlast the Yankton Lakers in 14-under pool play in the Bob Deery Classic youth baseball tournament, Friday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.

Mitchell led the weather-delayed game 3-0 before Yankton rallied to tie the game at 3-3, sending it to an extra inning. The Lakers scored one in the bottom of the eighth, but could not complete the rally.

