Mitchell scored four runs in the top of the eighth to outlast the Yankton Lakers in 14-under pool play in the Bob Deery Classic youth baseball tournament, Friday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Mitchell led the weather-delayed game 3-0 before Yankton rallied to tie the game at 3-3, sending it to an extra inning. The Lakers scored one in the bottom of the eighth, but could not complete the rally.
Whitaker Hanson went 3-for-4 with two RBI for Yankton. Easton Schelhaas, Steven Hunhoff, Ben Bohlmann and Isaac Olnes each had a hit for the Lakers.
Conway took the loss in relief, striking out five batters. Damian Janish started, also striking out five batters.
The Lakers play Huron today (Saturday) at 1:15 p.m. They will conclude the tournament on Sunday.
The Yankton Reds finished pool play in the Bob Deery Classic with an 8-5 loss to Huron on Friday.
Will Sager went 2-for-3 with a triple, and Simon Kampshoff had two hits for Yankton. Sawyer Maibaum, Isaac Serck and Kash Luellman each had a hit in the effort.
Serck took the loss, striking out six in six innings of work.
The Reds, who went 1-2 in pool play, advanced to the semifinals due to tiebreaker criteria. They face Renner in the 4:45 p.m. semifinal today. Gillette, Wyoming plays the Sioux Falls C2C Cubs in the 3 p.m. semifinal. The championship is set for 6:30 p.m. tonight.
