NORFOLK, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Carson Noecker and Crofton’s Jordyn Arens earned Most Outstanding Performer honors at the Norfolk Classic track and field meet, held on Thursday in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Noecker won the 1600 (4:29.71) and 3200 (9:35.39), with his 3200 victory coming by nearly 39 seconds.
The Trojan boys also won the 3200 relay (8:40.97) and finished fourth in the 1600 relay (3:35.49). Cedar Catholic’s Owen Heimes finished fifth in the long jump (19-8 1/4).
Crofton’s Connor Arens earned a pair of top-four finishes, second in the 800 (2:04.87) and fourth in the 1600 (4:44.60). Laurel-Concord-Coleridge’s Deagan Puppe was second in the 110-meter hurdles (15.18). Wausa’s Addison Smith was third in the 3200 (10:14.93), with teammate Jaxon Classen fourth in the high jump (6-2). Bloomfield’s Evan Haverkamp was fourth in the 400 (52.52). Creighton’s Cade Hammer finished fifth in the triple jump (41-0).
Jordyn Arens used a pair of dominant distance wins to earn girls’ MOP honors. She won the 1600 in 5:18.32, claiming first by 19 seconds. Her winning time of 11:26.83 in the 3200 was 58 seconds ahead of the second place finisher.
Also for Crofton, Ellie Tramp set a school-record in the 300-meter hurdles, clocking a 47.61 to place third. Jayden Jordan tied for third in the pole vault, clearing 9-2.
Cedar Catholic’s Laney Kathol scored first place in the 800, finishing in 2:24.27. Also for the Trojans, Sara Burbach was fifth in the 1600 (5:50.89), and Cedar Catholic was third in the 1600 relay (4:12.53) and fourth in the 3200 relay (10:27.06).
Tri County Northeast’s Jordyn Carr won the long jump with a mark of 17-10 3/4. Teammate Alli Jackson earned third place in both the triple jump (35-10 1/4) and 800-meter run (2:27.93). The Wolfpack also finished fifth in the 1600 relay (4:18.51).
Bloomfield’s Alexandra Eisenhauer won the 200-meter dash, clocking a 25.89. The Queen Bees were also third in the 400 relay (51.61).
Wynot scored a pair of top-five relay finishes, second in the 1600 relay (4:10.40) and fifth in the 400 relay (52.35). Wausa’s Darla Nelson was fourth in the 3200 (12:26.00). Niobrara-Verdigre’s Andrea Sucha was fifth in the high jump (5-0).
