STEPHENVILLE, Texas – South Dakota women’s tennis suffered a 4-0 setback in a dual match Wednesday at Tarleton State.
The Coyotes (2-4) were unable to build any momentum during the match against the Texans.
Yulia Almiron Solano and Berta Girbau were able to win a set in their respective singles matches, though, neither match was able to be played to a conclusion.
Habiba Aly, Anna Marija Bukina and Eesha Varma suffered singles losses during the match.
“Tarleton state deserved this win today,” coach Brett Barnett said. “They outplayed us and out competed us on every court.
“We had some good moments out there but could not sustain any momentum. We really need to regroup for a very tough road match to start Summit League play.”
South Dakota opens Summit League play on Saturday at Kansas City for a 2 p.m. first serve.
