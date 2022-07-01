FORT MYERS, Fla. — The South Dakota men’s basketball team is set to compete in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off down in Fort Myers, Florida. Dates for the tournament are scheduled for November 22 and 23 from Suncoast Credit Union Arena on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College.
The Coyotes will play in the Palms Division of the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off in a four-team bracketed tournament. Other schools in the Palms Division consist of Northern Illinois, Sam Houston, and Long Island with the Beach Division comprising of Georgia Tech, Marquette, Mississippi State, and Utah. Though there will not be crossover games in the tournament, every Palms Division team will play at one of the Beach Division teams prior to all eight programs heading to Fort Myers. Those matchups will be announced at a later date.
The Fort Myers Tip-Off has been an annual two-day college basketball tournament during Thanksgiving week since 2018. The 2022 tournament is the second with both the Beach Division and the Palms Division. Last year’s inaugural Palms Division field featured Yale, Milwaukee, Bowling Green, and eventual Palms Division champion Southern Utah. Last season’s Beach Division consisted of Ohio State, Seton Hall, California, and Florida. Florida went on to beat Ohio State on a buzzer-beating three-pointer to take the Beach Division crown.
Matchups and game times will be announced in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.