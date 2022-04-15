TYNDALL — Riley Rothschadl struck out 14 batters in five shutout innings as Bon Homme downed Wagner 4-1 in club high school baseball action on Friday in Tyndall.
Rothschadl and Carter Uecker each had two hits for Bon Homme. Easton Mudder tripled. Wesley Kaul and Landon Bares each had a hit in the victory.
Daniel Soukup and Colby Krcil each had a hit for Wagner.
Rothschadl allowed one hit in five innings of work for the win. Uecker struck out three in two innings of relief. Matt Link took the loss, striking out six. Dustin Honomichl struck out four in 2 2/3 innings of relief for Wagner.
Bon Homme travels to Elk Point on Monday, facing Parker and Elk Point-Jefferson in a triangular. Wagner travels to Parkston on Wednesday.
