MENNO — Scotland-Menno scored five runs in the sixth inning to rally to an 8-7 victory over Wagner in club high school baseball action on Wednesday in Menno.
Jacob Schott and Tyrus Bietz each doubled and singled for Scotland-Menno. Dawson Bietz and Austin Pillsbury also doubled for the Trappers, with Dawson Bietz driving in two runs. Treyton Sayler and Jordan Gall each had a hit in the victory.
Carter Cournoyer doubled and singled, driving in two, for Wagner. Nolan Dvorak and Dustin Honomichl each had two hits. Jayden Aungie doubled and Teddy Slaba added a hit for the Red Raiders.
Sayler picked up the win in relief of Dawson Bietz, who struck out six in his five innings of work. Ayden Bruguier took the loss in relief, striking out five in his four innings of work.
The Trappers have a weekend home set, hosting Bon Homme on Saturday in Menno, and hosting Vermillion on Sunday in Scotland. Wagner hosts Parkston on Monday.
