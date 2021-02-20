PIERRE — Dakota Valley and Viborg-Hurley each earned the top seed in their respective region as the regional pairings for South Dakota Class A and Class B girls’ basketball were announced on Saturday.
In Region 5B, play begins on Monday, Feb. 22, with three games: Canistota at Freeman, Gayville-Volin at Centerville and Freeman Academy-Marion at Alcester-Hudson.
Second-round games on Feb. 23 will feature top-seeded Viborg-Hurley hosting the Freeman/Canistota winner in Hurley, second-seeded Menno hosting the Centerville/GV winner and third-seeded Scotland hosting the AH/FAM winner. Fourth-seeded Bridgewater-Emery hosts Irene-Wakonda in the other second-round contests.
Tuesday’s winners in Region 5B will advance to the SoDak 16 qualifier games, Feb. 25 in Irene.
In Region 4A, play opens on Tuesday, Feb. 23 with sixth-seeded Elk Point-Jefferson at third-seeded Vermillion, seventh-seeded Beresford at second-seeded Tea Area, and fifth-seeded Lennox at fourth-seeded Canton.
In the SoDak 16 qualifier games, Dakota Valley will host the Canton/Lennox winner. The Tea Area/Beresford winner will face the EPJ/Vermillion winner in a game hosted by the higher seed.
McCook Central-Montrose is the top seed in Region 5A, and will host the winner of Tuesday’s Madison at Wagner game on Thursday. Parkston is the second seed, and will host the winner of Tuesday’s Parker at Mount Vernon-Plankinton game.
Region 6B action will begin on Monday, Feb. 22, with three first-round contests: Colome at Marty, Bon Homme at Platte-Geddes and Gregory at Avon.
Second-round games will feature top-seeded Corsica-Stickney hosting the Marty/Colome winner, second-seeded Andes Central-Dakota Christian hosting the PG/BH winner, and Kimball-White Lake hosting the Avon/Gregory winner. Burke travels to Armour to face fourth-seeded Tripp-Delmont-Armour in the other second-round contest.
Tuesday’s winners in Region 6B will advance to the SoDak 16 qualifier games, Feb. 25 in Mitchell.
The Thursday, Feb. 25, winners in each region will advance to the SoDak 16 on March 4. The teams will be seeded statewide within their respective classes, with games played at neutral sites.
BASKETBALL
S.D. GIRLS’ REGIONS
REGION 4A
First Round, Feb. 23
No. 5 Lennox at No. 4 Canton, TBA
No. 7 Beresford at No. 2 Tea Area, TBA
No. 6 Elk Point-Jefferson at No. 3 Vermillion, TBA
SoDak 16 Qualifier, Feb. 25
Canton/Lennox winner at Dakota Valley, TBA
Vermillion/EPJ winner vs. Tea Area/Beresford winner, TBA
REGION 5A
First Round, Feb. 23
No. 5 Madison at No. 4 Wagner, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Parker at No. 3 Mount Vernon-Plankinton, 7 p.m., Plankinton
SoDak 16 Qualifier, Feb. 25
Wagner/Madison winner at No. 1 McCook Central-Montrose, 7 p.m., Salem
MVP/Parker winner at Parkston, 7 p.m.
REGION 5B
First Round, Feb. 22
No. 9 Canistota at No. 8 Freeman, 7 p.m.
No. 10 Gayville-Volin at No. 7 Centerville, 7 p.m.
No. 11 Freeman Academy-Marion at No. 6 Alcester-Hudson, 7 p.m.
Second Round, Feb. 23
Freeman/Canistota winner at No. 1 Viborg-Hurley, 7 p.m., Hurley
No. 5 Irene-Wakonda at No. 4 Bridgewater-Emery, 7 p.m.
Centerville/GV winner at No. 2 Menno, 7 p.m.
AH/FAM winner at No. 3 Scotland, 7 p.m.
SoDak16 Qualifier, Feb. 25 at Irene
VH/Freeman/Canistota winner vs. BE/IW winner, 5:30 p.m.
Menno/Centerville/GV winner vs. Scotland/AH/FAM winner, 7:30 p.m.
REGION 6B
First Round, Feb. 22
No. 9 Colome at No. 8 Marty, 7 p.m.
No. 10 Bon Homme at No. 7 Platte-Geddes, 7 p.m.
No. 11 Gregory at No. 6 Avon, 7 p.m.
Second Round, Feb. 23
Marty/Colome winner at No. 1 Corsica-Stickney, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Burke at No. 4 Tripp-Delmont-Armour, 7 p.m., Armour
PG/BH winner at No. 2 Andes Central-Dakota Christian, 7 p.m., DCS
Avon/Gregory winner at No. 3 Kimball-White Lake, 7 p.m., White Lake
SoDak 16 Qualifier, Feb. 25 at Mitchell
CS/Marty/Colome winner vs. TDA/Burke winner, 6:30 p.m.
ACDC/PG/BH winner vs. KWL/Avon/Gregory winner, 8 p.m.
