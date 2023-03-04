LINCOLN, Neb. — Guardian Angels Central Catholic took control late in the first quarter and pulled away to a 54-32 victory over Crofton in the Class C2 third place game of the Nebraska State Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Saturday at Lincoln Northwest High School.
Isabel Hass hit four three-pointers on the way to a game-high 18 points for Guardian Angels, which had previously gone 1-1 against the Warriors. Kelsy Steffen scored eight points. Reese Throener and Brynn Boumert each scored seven points in the victory.
Sammie Allen scored 10 points for Crofton. Alexa Wiebelhaus added seven points.
The Mid-State Conference rivals played a back-and-forth game through the first 10 minutes of the contest, but Guardian Angels ended the first half on a 17-1 run to claim a 32-15 advantage.
“We made a few mistakes that got them going,” said Crofton head coach Maggie Moon. “We let their zone defense rattle us, even though we knew they would play that.”
Crofton closed the gap to 12, 40-28, early in the fourth quarter. But Guardian Angels outscored the Warriors 14-4 to finish the game.
Guardian Angels finished with a 22-5 record. Crofton finished at 24-4, including two losses to Guardian Angels.
The contest was the end of the Warrior careers of seniors Blair Jordan and Vanessa Sprakel.
“They put in a ton of work over the last three years. I’m proud of how they stuck with us,” said Moon, who was an assistant for the program before taking the helm this season. “They knew their roles, and they were wonderful at their roles.”
The seniors’ impact was on and off the court, Moon noted.
“They were great teammates all four years. They kept it light,” she said. “When they did get the opportunity to play, they played hard.
“I’m super proud of them.”
The Warriors will return the bulk of their lineup, including all five starters.
“They’ve been saying that we’re young all year, but they all came in with experience,” Moon said of her squad. “They had to embrace new roles this year, and they proved they can excel in them.”
That potential has Moon ready to get to work for next season.
“The future is bright for sure,” she said. “I’m excited for us to get back to work this summer, fixing the things we need to improve upon.”
