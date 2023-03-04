LINCOLN, Neb. — Guardian Angels Central Catholic took control late in the first quarter and pulled away to a 54-32 victory over Crofton in the Class C2 third place game of the Nebraska State Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Saturday at Lincoln Northwest High School.

Isabel Hass hit four three-pointers on the way to a game-high 18 points for Guardian Angels, which had previously gone 1-1 against the Warriors. Kelsy Steffen scored eight points. Reese Throener and Brynn Boumert each scored seven points in the victory.

