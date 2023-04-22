SEWARD, Neb. — Mount Marty overcame a slow start to beat Concordia 4-2 in the second game of a Great Plains Athletic Conference softball doubleheader, Saturday in Seward, Nebraska.
Autumn Porter went 2-for-4 with a home run, and Abigail Page had two this and two RBI for Mount Marty. Elisabeth McGill also had two hits. Lilinoe Nihi doubled, and Ella Ray, Bailey Kortan and Jenaeh Castro each had a hit in the victory.
Aubrey Bruning had two hits for Concordia (14-27, 3-15 GPAC). Julia Van Wey doubled. Hanna Bowers, Taylor Glause and Aaliyah Arias each had a hit in the effort.
McKenzie Gray picked up the win. Jerzi Rowe took the loss.
In the opener, Concordia held off MMU 7-4.
Bowers went 3-for-3 with a double, and Bruning went 3-for-4 for Concordia. Van Wey, Caitlyn McGarvie and Zoie Isom each had a hit for the Bulldogs.
Ray and Kortan each had two hits for Mount Marty. Porter and Sami Noble each had a hit.
Megan Eurich picked up the win. Makayla Graunke took the loss.
Mount Marty, 16-17 overall and 9-9 in the GPAC, takes on 13th-ranked Northwestern on Tuesday at Yankton’s Sertoma Park. Start time for the doubleheader is 5 p.m.
