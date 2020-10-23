RAPID CITY — The Dakota Valley Dance team — after winning every state title in the 2010s — has started the 2020s off with an 11th consecutive state crown after winning the South Dakota State Class A Competitive Dance Championships, Friday at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City.
Dakota Valley scored 346 as a team, well ahead of Winner Area (310) and Platte-Geddes- Andes Central-Dakota Christian (287.75).
Dakota Valley posted the top marks in both Jazz (334) and Pom (358). Winner had the top marks in Kick (302) and Hip Hop (318).
PGACDC scored 301.5 in Pom, ranking second, and 274 in Hip Hop, ranking third.
In the South Dakota State Class A Competitive Cheer Championships, held concurrently, Sioux Valley easily won its 14th consecutive state title.
The Cossacks scored 283 to finish well ahead of Wolsey-Wessington (230.5) and Dell Rapids (206). PGACDC was fourth at 197.5.
Among area programs, Bon Homme (195) finished sixth, Dakota Valley (193) placed ninth and Wagner (174.5) finished 11th.
The Class AA Competitive Cheer and Competitive Dance Championships will be held today (Saturday) in Rapid City. Yankton is among the squads scheduled to compete.
