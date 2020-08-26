EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a new weekly feature for our Yankton High School football coverage. In advance of each week’s game, we will examine five topics for the upcoming game.
Year three of the Brady Muth era with the Yankton High School football program begins Friday with a road trip out west to face Spearfish.
The Bucks and Spartans will kick off at 6 p.m. Mountain (7 p.m. Central) at Lyle Hare Stadium, on the campus of Black Hills State University.
In advance of the season opener, here is a look at five areas for the game.
New Quarterback
As Muth and his assistant coaches surveyed their roster heading into the 2020 season, one thing seemed to stand out: The Bucks appeared to be deeper. They seemed to have plenty of options at many positions; many different guys who could take the field at any given moment.
There was also this realization, though: They weren’t incredibly deep at the quarterback position.
A year ago, senior Cooper Cornemann passed for more than 1,100 yards, and proved to be a threat with his arm and with his legs. With Cornemann gone, who would take the reins for the Bucks?
The coaches have given the keys to senior Trevor Fitzgerald.
Fitzgerald, a 6-foot athlete who was last year named the Class 11AA all-state Special Teams Player, was good for more than nine yards per touch last season.
“He’s obviously one of the better athletes on the field, and we had to find ways to get him the ball more,” Muth said.
The Bucks could have went with another option at quarterback and kept Fitzgerald, say, at the tailback spot, but then he would be splitting carries with senior Corbin Sohler who is back from a knee injury that kept him out of action all of last season. Yankton also has guys like senior Brodey Peterson, senior Thomas Weiner and sophomore Gavin Swanson to carry the ball.
Fitzgerald was also a threat in the passing attack last season, with one touchdown reception, but the Bucks are also deep there with guys like sophomore Tyler Sohler and junior Cameron Zahrbock — last year’s top-two receivers.
Beyond Fitzgerald, the Yankton quarterback group also boasts junior Jaden Supurgeci and sophomore Rugby Ryken, who have both taken huge strides since last season, according to Muth.
“Now we have depth there,” he said. “That’s a testament to our guys and their hard work.”
Sohler Is Back
After making an impact on the varsity level as a sophomore in 2019, Sohler was primed for a breakout junior season a year ago. However, a torn ACL in his right knee required surgery and kept him out of action for the entire season.
He’s now back — and according to his coach, even stronger and quicker than he was before — and ready to make up for lost time.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a kid more dedicated to his rehab,” Muth said. “Corbin really attacked it and was never negative about it.”
COVID Changes
Whether you’re a coach or a player or a fan in the stands, this football season is going to look and feel a little different because of the COVID-19 virus.
Players can wear helmets that include visors, but they cannot wear cloth facemasks underneath their helmet as it impacts their ability to properly wear chin straps. There is also no common distribution of water, so each athlete is required to have their own water bottle.
Among the other on-field modifications approved by the South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) include: Team boxes on the field are extended from the 25-yard lines to the 15-yard lines to promote social distancing, individual introduction of players (in a kind of tunnel line) is eliminated and game will be rotated more frequently.
Each school has also set their own kind of attendance modifications for outdoor events. In Yankton, for example, attendance will be limited at Crane-Youngworth Field, and spectators are encouraged to wear masks and distance from other families.
Scouting Spearfish
The Spartans, guided by head coach Dalton Wademan, are in search of any signs of optimism this fall after a 2019 season that ended with a well-documented 103-0 loss to Pierre in the Class 11AA quarterfinals.
A year ago, Spearfish (0-10) scored only 23 points, but only three of those came against 11AA competition. The Spartans suffered losses to Class 11A opponents Custer and Belle Fourche, and Class 11B foe St. Thomas More — and will face all three again this season.
Spearfish opened last season with a 49-0 loss to Yankton at Crane-Youngworth Field, and in that game, the Yankton starting defense held the Spartans offense to negative yardage.
From The Coach
Following the conclusion of last season, the players who would be returning to the Bucks this fall set their minds on getting everyone on the same page and on working even harder in the off-season, according to head coach Brady Muth.
“They weren’t happy with the direction the season went last year, and they took it upon themselves to do what they could in the weight room,” Muth said.
