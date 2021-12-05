EDITOR'S NOTE: Due to technical issues, we currently do not have more photos from Sunday's Yankton-Sioux Center boys' hockey match. If we are able to resolve the issue, we will post more photos. Thank you for your patience.
Yankton scored first, but Sioux Center took control from there for an 11-1 victory over the Bucks in boys’ hockey action on Sunday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Isaac Baart had two goals and three assists, and Easton Vanden Berg and Lucas Van Berkel each had two goals and an assist for Sioux Center. Grady Duden and Aidan DeJager each posted a goal and three assists. Matthew King added a goal and an assist in the victory.
Luke Abbott scored the first goal of the season for Yankton, converting a pass from Alexander Nockels.
Luke Myers made 20 saves in goal for Sioux Center. Keenan Wagner stopped 49 shots for Yankton.
Yankton hosts Sioux Falls II on Dec. 10. Start time is 8 p.m. at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Varsity Girls
Huron 5, Yankton 4
HURON — Devin Hunter scored three goals and an assist to lead Huron past Yankton 5-4 in girls’ varsity hockey action on Saturday.
Kyle Small had a goal and two assists for Huron. Azalea Rashaad added a goal and an assist for the All-Stars.
Emma Eichacker scored twice for Yankton. Lainie Keller and Bryn Kolberg each had a goal and an assist. Ryleigh Weidenbach posted two assists. Madeline Abbott, Keyara Mason and Hailey Bottolfson each had an assist for the Gazelles.
Marissa Ready stopped 17 shots in goal for Huron. Jayda Tjeerdsma made 29 saves for Yankton.
Yankton hosts Sioux Falls on Friday, Dec. 10. Start time is 6 p.m. at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Bantam ‘B’
Sioux Center 6, Yankton 1
Sioux Center downed Yankton 6-1 in Bantam ‘B’ hockey action on Sunday.
Lucas Sandbulte had a goal and two assists to lead Sioux Center. Jalen Topete added a goal and an assist in the victory.
Cooper Larsen scored for Yankton.
Jacob Heikens made 16 saves in goal for Sioux Center. Garrett Haas stopped 25 shots for Yankton.
Yankton, 2-3, travels to Oahe for a two-game set, Dec. 18-19.
Yankton 3, Watertown 1
Yankton built a 2-0 lead through two periods on the way to a 3-1 victory over Watertown in Bantam ‘B’ hockey action on Saturday.
Cooper Larsen posted a goal and an assist for Yankton. Grady Van Cleve and Garrett Haas each scored a goal for the Miracle. Kobe Koletzky, Dylan Steil, Oliver Crandall and Elijah Larson each had an assist in the victory.
Jacob Hanson scored for Watertown.
Ryan Turner stopped 19 shots in goal for Yankton. Hunter Kloos stopped 25 shots for Watertown.
