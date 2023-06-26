OLATHE, Kan. — The High Octane 18-under softball team used a three-run second inning and a four-run third inning to defeat Yankton Fury Black 18-U 7-4 in a semifinal at the Battle of the Bats Sunday.
Chandler Cleveland and Megan Tramp registered two hits apiece in the contest. Kaylie Heiner tallied two RBIs in the contest. Heiner took the loss, striking out one batter in five innings pitched while allowing only three hits.
Fury Black 15, KC Hotshots 3
OLATHE, Kan. — Peighton James registered three RBIs and two runs as Yankton Fury Black defeated the KC Hotshots in 18-under softball action Sunday in the Battle of the Bats tournament.
Chandler Cleveland, Trinity Bietz and Emma Eichacker tallied two hits apiece. Cleveland, Bietz and Lydia Yost registered two RBIs apiece in the contest.
Chandler Cleveland struck out two KC Hotshots batters in three innings pitched.
Fury Black 8, Evolution 1
OLATHE, Kan. — Yankton Fury Black put the game out of reach with a seven-run fifth inning on the way to an 8-1 victory over Evolution on Sunday in the Battle of the Bats tournament.
Trinity Bietz had a pair of hits for Yankton. Emma Herrboldt, Kaylie Heiner, Emma Eichacker and Chandler Cleveland each doubled, with Herrboldt and Heiner each driving in two runs. Payton Moser had a hit and two RBI, and Camryn Koletzky and Mikayla Humpal each had a hit in the victory.
Heiner picked up the win, striking out four in the six-inning contest.
Fury Black 11, Mayhem 1
OLATHE, Kan. — Yankton Fury Black used a seven-run second inning to claim an 11-1 victory over Mayhem on Saturday in the Battle of the Bats tournament.
Camryn Koletzky went 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBI for Yankton. Chandler Cleveland went 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBI. Jenaya Cleveland also tripled. Kaylie Heiner and Trinity Bietz each doubled. Emma Eichacker and Lucy Yost each had a hit in the victory.
Heiner picked up the win, striking out six in the four-inning contest.
Fury Black 1, Kansas Sluggers 0
OLATHE, Kan. — Yankton Fury Black had just one hit, but it was enough in a 1-0 victory over Kansas Sluggers on Saturday in the Battle of the Bats tournament.
Camryn Koletzky singled for Yankton. Payton Moser drove in the run with a bases-loaded walk.
Chandler Cleveland went the distance in the five-inning contest for the victory, striking out five.
Fury Black 3, Flamez 1
OLATHE, Kan. — Yankton Fury Black outlasted Flamez 3-1 on Saturday in the Battle of the Bats tournament.
Camryn Koletzky went 2-for-3 with a triple for Yankton. Chandler Cleveland, Trinity Bietz, Emma Eichacker and Peighton James each had a hit in the victory.
Kaylie Heiner picked up the win.
Denny Redmond
605 Octane 7, Fury White 4
SIOUX FALLS — The 605 Octane team held off Yankton Fury White 7-4 in the Denny Redmond softball tournament on Sunday.
Tori Hansen had two hits for Yankton. Quincy Gaskins and McKenna Hacecky each had a hit in the effort.
Madison Girard took the loss.
TSC Wildfire 6, Fury White 5
SIOUX FALLS — TSC Wildfire built a 6-3 lead and held on for a 6-5 victory over Yankton Fury White on Saturday.
Quincy Gaskins had two hits and four RBI for Yankton. Madison Girard doubled, and Mia Donner, Tori Hansen and Hailey Schulte each had a hit in the effort.
Isabel Yellowbank took the loss, with Hansen striking out two in 1 2/3 innings of no-hit relief.
Fury White 7, 605 Octane 5
SIOUX FALLS — Yankton Fury White took advantage of 12 walks to claim a 7-5 victory over 605 Octane on Saturday.
Quincy Gaskins doubled for Yankton. McKenna Hacecky added a hit and two RBI.
Tori Hansen picked up the win. Madison Girard struck out two in an inning of scoreless relief.
Premier Throwdown Tourn.
F-M Blaze 9, Fury Gazelles 8
WATERTOWN — The Fargo-Moorhead Blaze scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to rally past the Yankton Fury Gazelles in the Premier Throwdown Softball Tournament, Sunday in Watertown.
Isabelle Sheldon went 2-for-2 with a home run and three runs scored for Yankton. Emma Gobel had a hit and two RBI. Ava Girard, Daylee Hughes, Elyse Larson and Ellie Drotzman each had a hit for the Gazelles.
Hughes took the loss.
Fury Gazelles 3, BV Thunder 2
WATERTOWN — The Yankton Fury Gazelles avenged a loss to Brandon Valley from a day earlier, beating the Thunder 3-2 in bracket play of the Premier Throwdown Softball Tournament on Sunday in Watertown.
Olivia Puck, Isabelle Sheldon and Daylee Hughes each had a hit for Yankton.
Hughes went the distance, striking out four in the six-inning contest, for the victory.
BV Thunder 6, Fury Gazelles 2
WATERTOWN — The Brandon Valley Thunder scored four runs in the sixth to claim a 6-2 victory over the Yankton Fury Gazelles in the 14-under division of the Premier Throwdown Softball Tournament on Saturday.
Reese Garry doubled for Yankton. Ava Girard, Isabelle Sheldon, Daylee Hughes, September Rauch, Hannah Crisman, Emma Gobel and Ellie Drotzman each had a hit in the effort.
Girard took the loss.
Fury Gazelles 15, Marshall 2
WATERTOWN — The Yankton Fury Gazelles scored all 15 runs in the first inning, claiming a 15-2 victory over Marshall, Minnesota, in the Premier Throwdown Tournament on Saturday.
Olivia Puck doubled and singled, driving in three, for Yankton. Ava Girard had two hits and two RBI. Isabelle Sheldon posted a triple. Daylee Hughes and September Rauch each had a hit and two RBI. Elyse Larson and Emma Gobel each had a hit in the victory.
Hughes struck out two in 2 1/3 innings of work for the victory.
