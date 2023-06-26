OLATHE, Kan. — The High Octane 18-under softball team used a three-run second inning and a four-run third inning to defeat Yankton Fury Black 18-U 7-4 in a semifinal at the Battle of the Bats Sunday.

Chandler Cleveland and Megan Tramp registered two hits apiece in the contest. Kaylie Heiner tallied two RBIs in the contest. Heiner took the loss, striking out one batter in five innings pitched while allowing only three hits.

