HURON — Yankton finished third in Dance and fourth in Cheer at the Huron Invitational competitive cheer and dance competition, Tuesday at Huron arena.
Washington won the Dance title with a score of 270.25, followed by Harrisburg (264.5) and the Gazelles (255.5). Yankton posted the top score in Pom (264), with Washington leading the way in Jazz (263.5) and Harrisburg edging Washington in Hip Hop (277.5).
Yankton also scored 247 in Jazz.
Harrisburg claimed the Cheer title with a score of 248. Watertown (231) was second, followed by Brandon Valley (217.5) and the Gazelles (202.5).
Yankton travels to the Harrisburg Invitational on Saturday.
