WINNEBAGO, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic went 2-0 in a wrestling triangular on Tuesday in Winnebago, Nebraska.
In a 42-18 victory over host Winnebago, Cedar Catholic was led a pin from Keegan Carl (113) and decision victories from Brady Hochstein (138) and Weston Heine (182). Santonio Nieman (195) won by pin for Winnebago.
In a 39-36 victory over Wakefield, Cedar Catholic got pins from Kale Korth (160), Cole Bensen (170), Weston Heine (182), Nicholas Coleman (195) and Braeden Kleinschmit (132). Domingo Centino (152) and Samuel Chase (113) won by pin for Wakefield.
Wakefield topped Winnebago 53-18 in the other match.
GARRETSON — Parkston went 1-1 in a wrestling triangular on Tuesday in Garretson.
In a 54-18 victory over Garretson, Parkston was led by pins from Gage Jodozi (152), Porter Neugebauer (160) and Kolter Kramer (170). Jaden Richter (285) had a pin for Garretson.
Sioux Falls Lincoln edged Parkston 39-36. Dawson Wallen (138), Greyson Deelstra (152), Kishmar Eberline (195) and Elliott Renville (285) each won by pin for Lincoln. Carter Sommer (145) won by pin for Parkston.
Lincoln beat Garretson 51-22 in the other match.
NELIGH, Neb. — Niobrara-Verdigre went 0-4 in the Niobrara Valley Conference dual wrestling tournament, Tuesday in Neligh, Nebraska.
The Cougars went 0-3 in the loser’s bracket, falling to West Holt 42-0, Elgin Public-Pope John 42-6 and O’Neill St. Mary’s 24-6. They were sent to the loser’s bracket with a 78-0 loss to top-seeded Elkhorn Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.