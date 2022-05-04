The Yankton boys’ basketball program will hold its youth basketball academies in June and July. The academies are open to boys entering grades 1-8.
Skills and fundamentals will be taught at the same time the players are learning the Buck offense and defense that the high school teams run. Drills will be used to reinforce the skills while simultaneously incorporating the high school offense and defense. These same skills and drills are used on a daily basis at all high school practices.
Yankton head coach Chris Haynes views this Academy as a staple in developing the program and getting basketball players in Yankton ready to be high school players. The Academy is open to all boys who have an interest in playing basketball.
Session 1 runs June 6-23, with Session 2 running July 11-28. Sessions for grades 6-8 are Mondays and Wednesdays, from 10:30-11:45 a.m. Sessions for grades 3-5 are Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sessions for grades 1-2 are Tuesdays from 10:45-11:30 a.m.
There is a cost to participate. Registration is available on the Yankton Parks & Recreation website.
