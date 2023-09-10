A short-handed Mount Marty squad struggled to keep a talented Bethel squad in check, as the Threshers earned a 5-0 victory over MMU in women’s soccer action on Sunday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
The match was the second in three days for the Lancers (1-2) after playing just one match since the season was scheduled to start on Aug. 25.
“We knew it would be heavy on our legs, playing two in three days,” said MMU head coach Cynthia Chavez. “We do have a couple of girls injured, and a couple more playing through injuries. It’s about learning to battle. How will we push through mentally.”
Bethel (4-1) got two goals from Ashley SaJous. Claire Hedlund and Sydney Brown each had a goal and an assist. Katie Rose Friesen Birky added a goal in the victory.
MMU finished with three shots, two on goal. Tianna Bumbaca-Kuehl, Kamil Bennett and Brenna Norris each had a shot for the Lancers.
Victoria Esquivel stopped both shots she faced to earn the shutout in goal. Kelsey Tabbert and Caitlyn Guerra combined to stop nine shots in goal for MMU.
Bethel got off to a fast start, scoring twice in the first 12 minutes. Hedlund and SaJous each scored for the Threshers.
“(Bethel) Coming from the KCAC (Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference), we knew they would be competitive,” Chavez said. “This weekend allowed us to explore some other teams.”
MMU opened the weekend with a 2-1 victory over Bethany (Kansas), another KCAC opponent. The weekend was a challenge for the Lancers, whose only match prior to Friday was Sept. 3 against NCAA Division II Black Hills State.
“We were playing teams that already had three matches under their belts,” Chavez said. “That gives them a bit of an advantage.”
Sunday’s match also gave the Lancers an opportunity to experience the new GPAC set-up. All league men’s and women’s soccer doubleheaders will have to men’s match first, followed by the women’s match. That schedule will begin on Wednesday when the Lancers host Doane in the GPAC opener.
“With us playing second, we have a shorter warm-up on the field,” Chavez said. “We have to turn it on right away.”
While the Lancers still have the thrice-rescheduled York match still looming at some point this season — unless it is cancelled — the focus is now on GPAC play.
“We’re starting over. We have to reset our minds and bodies for conference,” Chavez said. “That’s the most important thing at the end of the day.”
The MMU-Doane match is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start on Wednesday.
