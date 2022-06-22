VERMILLION — South Dakota fourth-year senior Jessie Sullivan was voted to the Academic All-America Division I Men’s Track and Field first team announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) on Wednesday.
Sullivan is the fifth Coyote to garner CoSIDA Academic All-America accolades this year and the second to be named to the first team.
A native of Albion, Nebraska, Sullivan is a two-time Summit League Champion in the discus and six-time all-league honoree. He qualified for the NCAA West Preliminary in both the discus and the hammer throw for the second-straight season. He’s a four-time USTFCCCA All-Academic honoree and five-time pick to the Academic All-Summit League team. He ranks in the top-five of USD history for the hammer throw, weight throw, discus, indoor shot put and outdoor shot put.
Sullivan graduated in May with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry while carrying a perfect undergraduate GPA of 4.00. He plans to attend the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska, next year. He’s the 2021 Summit League Scholar Athlete of the Year and a recipient of the NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship.
In total, South Dakota boasts 55 Academic All-Americans who have combined to earn 70 Academic All-America honors across all sports. Ten of those honors belong to the men’s track and field/cross country program.
To be eligible for CoSIDA Academic All-America, a student-athlete must be a starter or a key reserve, have completed one full calendar year at the nominating institution, boast a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.30 and be nominated by their institution’s sports information director.
