EUGENE, Ore. — South Dakota alumni Chris Nilsen (2020) and Emily Grove (2017) are set to compete in the men’s and women’s pole vault at the U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships this weekend at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

The meet will be aired live on CNBC, the NBC Sports app, Peacock and USATF.TV+. Live field event feeds will be available on USATF.TV+.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.