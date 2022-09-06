SCOTLAND — Chamberlain swept team honors at the Scotland Invitational cross country meet, Tuesday at Dawson Creek Golf Course.
Chamberlain edged Kimball-White Lake 8 to 13 for the girls’ title. Andes Central-Dakota Christian (47) was a distant third, followed by Scotland (56) and Platte-Geddes (58).
Chamberlain put three girls in the top six, led by Allison Hough’s winning time of 21:04.83 in the 5,000-meter event. Gregory’s Asia VanDerWerff was the only runner outside the Cubs and WiLdKats to finish in the top seven, placing second (21:57.62). Chamberlain’s Silvana Houska (22:15.67) was third, followed by KWL’s Autumn (22:22.77) and Lily (22:34.51) Baker.
Scotland’s Jenna Vitek was the top area runner, placing eighth in 23:05.16. Andes Central-Dakota Christian’s Anna DeHaan (23:27.01) and Lexi Schoenfelder (23:49.27) finished 11th and 12th.
On the boys’ side, Chamberlain edged Winner 19 to 20 for the title. Gregory (22) was third, followed by Ethan-Parkston (29).
Winner’s Joseph Laprath won the boys’ race, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 17:49.39. Gregory’s Luke Sinclaire (18:52.47) and Fin Adams (18:57.39) finished second and third, followed by Chamberlains Declan Tveit (19:20.17) and KWL’s Dawson Miller (20:07.71).
Ethan-Parkston’s Jayden Digmann was the top area finisher, placing sixth in 20:10.73. E-P’s Grady Bowar (20:1841) was 10th. Irene-Wakonda’s Christopher Haich (20:21.65) was 12th.
CANTON — Vermillion swept team honors in the Canton Invitational cross country meet, Tuesday in Canton.
On the boys’ side, Vermillion scored 29 points to edge Dakota Valley (30) and West Central (31) in a close race.
Elk Point-Jefferson’s Joe Cross won the 5,000-meter event, finishing in 16:50.00. Vermillion’s Jacob Chasing Hawk (17:31.59) was second, followed by West Central’s Benjamin Strunk (18:07.99), Dakota Valley’s Jack Brown (18:23.82) and West Central’s Jonathon Roth (18:42.84).
Vermillion claimed the girls’ title, 22 to 37 over West Central.
Tea Area’s Jaycie Babb won the 5,000-meter event in 20:03.49, followed by three Tanagers: Callie Radigan (20:23.26), Lydia Anderson (20:25.91) and Taeli Barta (20:30.58). West Central’s Brie Peters (21:11.44) was fifth.
