BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
TUESDAY NIGHT DOUBLES
HIGH TEAM GAME: (1/25) For The Taz 491; (1/18) Spare Wars 532
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (1/25) For The Taz 1329; (1/18) TCB 1371
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (1/25) Brandon Ester 265 (errorless), Frank Osborn 265 (errorless), Anthony Osborn 245 (errorless), Sharon Mernin 222, Jordan Drotzman 214 (errorless), Annabelle Moody 195; (1/18) Bob Doty 275 (errorless), Shane Harriman 255 (errorless), Jake Drotzman 249, Sharon Mernin 216, Lonnie Remington 197 (errorless), Patty Bolhouse 180
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (1/25) Anthony Osborn 690, Brendan Gramkow 629, Frank Osborn Jr. 612, Sharon Mernin 563, Annabelle Moody 548, Edwena Turner 534; (1/18) Kelly Mernin 697, Shane Harriman 682, Bob Doty 655, Sharon Mernin 575, Lonnie Remington 495, Annabelle Moody 486
STANDINGS: Three Hole Surprise 15-5, TCB 14.5-5.5, Split Happens 14-6, Strikes & Doubles 13-7, For the Taz 12-8, Ten Pins 11-9, The Gramkows 11-9, Knight Riders 11-9, We Don’t Give a Split 11-9, The Bohemians 10-10, Moody’s 9-11, Spare Wars 8-12, The Cunningham’s 8-12, Krazy Kids 8-12, Double E’s 8-12, 2 Broke Girls 6.5-13.5, Pin Pals 5-15, Ebowla 5-15
1/25 HIGHLIGHTS: Elmer Misar 9-10; Brendan Gramkow 4-7-10; Brandon Ester 3-10; Bruce Christopher 3-10; Frank Osborn, Jr. 4-9; Jordan Drotzman 3-10; Steve Obr 3-10, 2-7; Paul Black 3-10; Skye Strike 5-10; Todd Moody 3-10; Sharon and Kelly Mernin each bowled a 563 series
1/18 HIGHLIGHTS: Shane Harriman – errorless 203, 3-6-7-10; Don Fiedler – errorless 214; Todd Moody – errorless 206; Lonnie Remington 2-7; Brandon Ester 3-6-7-10; Jane Rhoades 3-8-10; Jake Drotzman 3-10; Steve Obr 2-7-8; Annabelle Moody 3-10
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: (1/24) Candyland 475; (1/17) Nustar 482
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (1/24) Candyland 1278; (1/17) Nustar 1345
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (1/24) Tony Osborn 280, Jay Weaver 247, Frank Osborn Jr. 247, Robin Holec 229, Tyler Lanphear 198; (1/17) Jay Weaver 279, Jeff Brunken 227, Tony Osborn 224, Brandon Ester 221, Chuck Turner 220
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (1/24) Jay Weaver 718, Tony Osborn 703, Robin Holec 600, Frank Osborn Jr. 575, Shane Bertsch 552; (1/17) Jay Weaver 721, Chuck Turner 624, Jeff Brunken 595, Tony Osborn 591, Brandon Ester 591
STANDINGS: Nustar 33, Plath Chiropractic 30, Smoke ‘em Out BBQ 23, QRF 22, Time To Spare 19, Candyland 15, Herc & Megara 13, The We Shed 13
CLASSIC
HIGH TEAM GAME: Coca-Cola 978
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Manitou 2723
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Cody Henrichsen 300, JJ Peterson 280, Steve Metteer 268, Aaron Blackwell 267, Tyler Novak 258
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Cody Henrichsen 802, JJ Peterson 742, Tyler Novak 729, Bob Doty 724, Todd Kautz 680
STANDINGS: Mojo’s 64.5, Pin Bruisers 48, Coca-Cola 45, Tatanka Golf 45, Manitou 41, Kruse’s Pro Shop 38.5, Stockwell Engineers 36, Capital Street Pub 32.5, Plath Chiropractic 32.5, JR Sports Cards 22
VOLLEYBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
WOMEN’S COMPETITIVE TOURN.
RESULTS: Don’t Bump to Strangers def. The Sandlizards 13-21, 21-18, 25-23; Bumpin Uglies def. The Lemonade Stand forfeit; Walnut def. Astec Aces 9-21, 21-17, 21-9; Notorious D.I.G. def. Charlie’s Angels 22-20, 18-21, 21-15; Meridian Counseling & Family Services def. Don’t Bump to Strangers 20-22, 21-13, 21-5; The Volley Brawlers def. Bumpin Uglies 21-19, 21-10; Astec Aces def. The Sandlizards 21-19, 19-21, 21-17; Here for the Beer def. Walnut 24-22, 21-10; Charlie’s Angels def. The Lemonade Stand forfeit.
COED II LEAGUE
RESULTS: Here for the Beer def. Astec Attackers 15-21, 21-15, 21-13; Midwest Insurance def. The Demo Crew 21-16, 15-21, 22-20; The BS Band def. America’s Best Realty 16-21, 23-21, 21-14; Block Party def. Ben’s Brewing Co. 18-21, 21-7, 21-16
STANDINGS: Block Party 7-0, Ben’s Brewing Co. 5-1, Here for the Beer 5-1, Astec Attackers 4-2, The BS Band 3-3, All About That Ace 2-4, Midwest Insurance 2-4, America’s Best Realty 0-6, The Demo Crew 0-7
COED I LEAGUE
RESULTS: Czeckers def. Ace Down, Sets Up forfeit; Dat ACE def. Getting’ Diggy Wit It forfeit; Astec Block Party def. We Showed Up 21-10, 21-15, 21-11; Hot Shots def. The Mint forfeit.
STANDINGS: Czeckers 7-0, Hot Shots 6-1, Astec Block Party 4-3, Dat ACE 4-3, Getting’ Diggy Wit It 2-4, The Mint 2-5, Ace Down, Sets Up 2-5, We Showed Up 0-6
MEN’S LEAGUE
RESULTS: Block Party def. Ace Holes 21-11, 21-8, 21-14; The Boat House def. Premier Heating & Cooling 21-16, 21-15, 21-16.
STANDINGS: Verdesian Life Sciences 8-0, Block Party 6-2, The Boat House 4-4, Ace Holes 1-7, Premier Heating & Cooling 1-7
WOMEN’S JUST FOR FUN LEAGUE
RESULTS: JJ Benji’s - Hot Flashers def. I Got It… Or Not 21-23, 21-16, 21-16; Sweet Digs def. Fleegs Riverside Roadhouse 21-10, 21-13, 21-7; Net Ninjas def. Volley Llamas 21-14, 21-11, 21-5; Balls Out def. Down N Diggy 10-21, 21-12, 21-8.
STANDINGS: Net Ninjas 8-0, JJ Benji’s - Hot Flashers 5-3, Down N Diggy 5-3, Volley Llamas 5-3, Sweet Digs 4-4, Balls Out 3-5, I Got It… Or Not 2-6, Fleegs Riverside Roadhouse 0-8
BASKETBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
MEN’S LEAGUE
RESULTS: Ben’s def. Wease Auto 43-33; Kaiser’s Heating & Cooling def. Café Louisiana 65-45; Jones Construction def. Little Crows via forfeit; QHC & QWS def. Hydro Hawks via forfeit; Peterson Construction tie with Bricklayers 54-54.
STANDINGS: QHC & QWS 6-0, Capital St. Pub 5-0, Ben’s 4-1, Kaiser’s Heating & Co0ling 4-1, Peterson Construction 4-2, Little Crows 3-3, Bricklayers 2-3, Wease Auto 1-4, Café Louisiana 1-4, Jones Construction 1-5, Hydro Hawks 0-6
