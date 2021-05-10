VERMILLION – South Dakota men’s and women’s swimming and diving team had 10 members named to the Academic All-Summit League team announced Monday by the league office.
The men’s and women’s team had equal representation as five from each squad were named, including a quartet of repeat selections. Senior Haley Pederson is honored for the third time in her career while juniors Jake Leichner and Jacob Won along with Isabel Fairbanks are repeat honorees.
The men’s team was represented by Leichner and Won along with seniors Ben Kopp and Cooper Fuchs and sophomore Zachary Kopp. Pederson and Fairbanks are joined by Coyote women’s team members Maddie Gallagher, a senior along with juniors Maddie Lavin and Leah Drengenberg.
Leichner became the first Coyote ever to win an individual race at the league championships in back-to-back seasons with his victory in the 200 breaststroke (2:01.39). The native of Highlands Ranch, Colo., won a league title as a member of the 400 medley relay. He also finished third in the 200 IM (1:52.12) and sixth in the 100 breast (57.05). The operational analytics major has a 3.55 GPA.
Won, from Katy, Texas, was a member of the Coyotes 800 free relay team that finished third, earning All-League honors. He posted a trio of top eight individual finishes, earning All-League honors with a third in the 500 free (4:37.23) while also finishing fourth in the 200 fly (1:52.40) and eighth in the 200 free (1:42.82). The medical biology major has a 3.89 GPA.
Zachary Kopp, the Summit League Men’s Swimmer of the Year, won a combined five league titles (two individual and three relays) while also being named Summit League Men’s Swimmer of the Championships. He becomes the first Coyote to win two individual league titles in one season, claiming the 100 backstroke in a personal best 49.52, second best all-time, and the 50 free in 20.40. He swam on winning relays, 200 free and 200 medley that set new school records along with the 400 free. The kinesiology major who carries a 3.68 GPA also finished fourth in the 100 free.
Ben Kopp, a native of Otsego, Minn., posted a trio of top 12 finishes at the Summit League Championships. He was seventh in the 200 back (1:55.94), eighth in the 100 back (51.34) and 12th in he 100 fly (51.88). The business administration major has a 3.50 GPA.
Fuchs, a native of Oak Park, Calif., earned All-Summit League honors in four events while posting six top nine finishes at the Summit League Championships. He swam on a pair of title winning relays the 200 free and 400 free while also helping the 800 free relay finish third. He posted individual finishes of second in the 50 free (20.47), sixth in the 100 free (45.74) and ninth in the 200 free (1:42.36). He carries a 3.44 GPA in communications.
Pederson, a native of West Fargo, N.D., posted a pair of top seven finishes in the Summit League Championships. She was fourth on the three-meter board (259.55) and seventh on the one-meter board (236.60). The management major with a perfect 4.0 GPA had 10 top five finishes during the season including one victory.
Fairbanks, a native of Highland, Mich., had a trio of top 10 individual finishes at the Summit League Championships while also earning All-Summit League honors on a third-place 400 medley relay. She placed third in the 100 IM (58.71), for the second straight season, while also finishing sixth in the 100 back (58.53) and sixth in the 200 IM (2:08.77). The health science major, who also swam on a fifth-place 400 free relay, carries a 3.96 GPA.
Gallagher, a native of St. Michael, Minn., had a hand in five top 13 finishes in the Summit League Championships. She earned All-Summit League honors as a member of a third-place 200 free relay while also swimming on relays that finished fourth (200 medley) and fifth (400 free). Individually, the medical biology major with a 3.76 GPA, was 11th in the 100 free (53.36) and 13th in the 50 free (24.42).
Lavin, a Vermillion, S.D., native, posted four top six finishes at the Summit League Championships. She earned All-Summit League honors with a runner-up finish in the 200 fly (2:04.84) while also placing fifth in the 400 IM (4:34.64) and sixth in the 100 fly (57.63). The neuroscience major with a 3.85 GPA also swam on a fourth-place 200 medley relay.
Drengenberg, a native of Dixon, Ill., contributed a trio of top nine finishes at the Summit League Championships. She placed fourth in the 1650 free (17:37.28), sixth in the 500 free (5:07.77) and ninth in the 400 IM (4:37.12). The medical biology major carries a 3.83 GPA.
To be eligible for the Summit League Academic All-League team, a student-athlete must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.30, completed one academic year at their current institution and participated in 50 percent of competitions.
