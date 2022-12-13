VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s basketball will host UT Martin at 3:30 p.m. and the Coyote men will take on Coastal Carolina at 6 p.m. Wednesday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
The games were originally scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. The times were adjusted to accommodate travel for the visiting teams.
