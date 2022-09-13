YORK, Neb. — The Mount Marty University volleyball team earned its second sweep of York this season, downing the Panthers 25-21, 25-19, 25-19 on Tuesday.
The Lancers (6-4) built momentum throughout the match, hitting a match-best .289 in the final set.
Alexis Kirkman had 12 kills with just one error to lead the Lancer offense. Jadie DeLange also had a near-perfect night, recording nine kills with one error. Julia Weber posted 18 assists, with Erika Langloss recording 15 assists.
Defensively, Zoie Bertsch posted 15 digs to lead MMU. Alex Ruth had four assisted blocks, with DeLange recording three.
Aubrey Bostick had 10 kills for York. Shelby Fronk finished with 13 assists and 11 digs. Cassie Richardson had 13 digs, with Jasmine Scarbrough posting 12 digs. Brooke Halterman added four assisted blocks.
Mount Marty returns home today (Wednesday), opening a stretch of six ranked Great Plains Athletic Conference opponents with College of Saint Mary. The Lancers and 16th-ranked Flames face off at 7:30 p.m. at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
Prior to the match, the Lancers will hold a “tailgate” from 5-7 on the campus green by Cimpl Arena, with free hot dogs, chips and drinks, as well as yard games and music. The public is invited to attend.
