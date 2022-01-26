The Mount Marty University men’s track and field team was ranked seventh in the NAIA in the first USA track and field and Cross Country Coaches Association poll of the season, announced Wednesday.
Defending champion Indiana Tech holds the top spot with 250.47 points, followed by Dordt (201.98), Grand View (185.5) and Doane (146.71).
Mount Marty had 127.09 points in the initial ranking, making them the third Great Plains Athletic Conference team in the poll, trailing Dordt and Doane. Midland (13th), Concordia (18th) and Briar Cliff (24th) also rank in the top 25.
The Lancer men currently have two of the top four athletes in the heptathlon: Mason Schleis (2nd, 4,877 points) and Seth Wiebelhaus (4th, 4,808). The Lancers also have two of the top six in the 400-meter dash: Donovan Breckenridge (4th, 48.06) and Paul Paul (6th, 48.46).
Breckenridge is also ranked 21st in the 200 (21.88), with teammate Marcus Jnofinn (21.83) in 19th. Jnofinn is also ranked ninth in the 60-meter dash (6.85). Nathan Simons is fourth in the 600, clocking a 1:20.10.
The Lancer men also rank third in the 1600-meter relay, clocking a 3:16.92.
Defending champion Indiana Tech also leads the women’s poll with a whopping 500.42 points. Concordia (320.97) is a distant second, followed by William Carey (196.03) and St. Francis (177.79).
Besides Concordia, the GPAC is represented in the women’s poll by Hastings (5th), Doane (6th), Dordt (8th) and Northwestern (23rd).
Mount Marty is home this weekend, with a multi-event competition beginning on Friday. The main event begins on Saturday at 1 p.m., with high school events scheduled for Saturday morning.
Jnofinn Earns GPAC Honor
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty’s Marcus Jnofinn was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference Men’s Track Athlete of the Week. The honor was announced by the league office on Wednesday.
Jnofinn, a sophomore from Crosby, Texas, won two events in leading the Lancers to the team title at the South Dakota State Division II Invitational on Jan. 21.
Competing in a 20-team event that featured mostly NCAA Division II competition, Jnofinn won the 60-meter dash in 6.85 seconds, setting a school record and reaching the NAIA automatic qualifying standard in the event. The time ranks first in the GPAC and ninth in the NAIA.
Jnofinn also set the school record in winning the 200-meter dash in 21.83. The time ranks second in the GPAC.
