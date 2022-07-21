MENNO — Platte-Geddes’ Caden Oberbroekling and Dakota Munger combined on a three-hit shutout as the Whitecaps blanked the Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney Padres in the Region 4B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Thursday in Menno.
Platte-Geddes advances to the championship, Saturday at 2 p.m. MVPCS will play an elimination game today (Friday) at 7 p.m., facing either Parkston or Tabor.
Six different players had one hit each for the White Caps: Aiden Bultje, Munger, Grayson Hanson, Jaden Foxley, Dawson Hoffman and Jackson Neuman. All four Platte-Geddes runs came in the first inning.
Kane Knudson, Brendan Wentland and Mason Hetland each had a hit for MVPCS.
Oberbroekling struck out 10 in four innings of work for the win. Munger struck out three in three innings of relief. Thomas Stange took the loss. Wentland pitched 6 1/3 innings of shutout relief, striking out nine.
Parkston 14, Alexandria 2
MENNO — Parkston took an early lead, then put the game out of reach with a seven-run fifth inning on the way to a 14-2 victory over Alexandria in an elimination game in the Region 4B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Thursday in Menno.
Brayden Jervik went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Parkston. Ty Neugebauer also had two hits and three RBI. Luke Bormann and Kaleb Weber each had two hits. Logan Van Pelt had the other Parkston hit.
Jake Doyle doubled and singled, and Jackson Jarding doubled for Alexandria. Riley Haynes had the other Alexandria hit.
Neugebauer picked up the win, striking out four in the five-inning contest. Hunter Robinson took the loss.
Parkston faces Tabor in an elimination game at 5 p.m. today (Friday). The winner of that game will play at 7:30 p.m.
Tabor 11, Menno-Scotland 10
MENNO — Tabor overcame an eight-run third inning by Menno-Scotland to claim an 11-10 victory over the Trappers in an elimination game in the Region 4B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Thursday in Menno.
Nolan Dvorak went 3-for-4 for Tabor. Dustin Honomichl had a double and four RBI. Riley Rothschadl homered. Carter Uecker and Trent Herrboldt each doubled. Nolan Carda and Easton Mudder each had a hit in the effort.
Tyrus Bietz went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double for Menno-Scotland. Austin Pillsbury doubled twice. Ajay Herrboldt, Kadeyn Ulmer and Brayden Sattler each had two hits. Jacob Schott homered, driving in four, for the Trappers.
Uecker pitched three innings of relief to claim the win. Rothschadl struck out two in a scoreless seventh for the save. Sattler took the loss in relief.
Tabor faces Parkston in an elimination game at 5 p.m. today (Friday). The winner of that game will play at 7:30 p.m.
