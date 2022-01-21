AMES, Iowa — Two area student-athletes were among the 94 honored from Northeast Community College, as the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference announced its Academic All-Region teams.
Lorna Maxon (Laurel, Nebraska) earned first-team honors for women’s basketball. Ted Bengston (Hartington, Nebraska) earned first-team honors for men’s golf.
