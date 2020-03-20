EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first story in what will be a weekly segment in the Press & Dakotan, highlighting former area high school and college standouts, and their historic accomplishments.
Travis Martin remembers — clearly, even to this day, three decades later — the look from his brother.
It was a kind of ‘You’re here for a reason, get it done’ that an older brother gives to a younger brother.
“I could see it in his face,” Martin said.
It was Saturday, May 27, 1989, at the South Dakota State Track Meet at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
The younger Martin was already focused; already zeroed in on what was to be the final day of his standout track career at Scotland High School.
That look from his brother, though? That sparked what would become a historic day for Martin.
“He was the biggest influence in pushing me and getting me to strive to be better,” Martin, now 49, said in a phone interview this week.
On that Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls, Martin — a senior for Scotland — became the second boys’ athlete in South Dakota history to eclipse seven feet in the high jump.
Martin cleared 6-foot-9 to tie his own state meet record, then cleared 6-foot-11, and then went over the bar at 7-feet-0 ¼ on his first attempt. He then missed on three tries at 7-feet-2 ¼, which would have been a new state record.
Even 31 years later, Martin is still one of only six boys’ athletes in state history to reach the rare 7-foot threshold — his mark still ranks fourth all-time.
“You’d think there’d be more now,” long-time Scotland track coach Gary Pepper said.
But there aren’t.
Nick Johannsen (Miller, 1990, 1991) and Scott Benson (Rapid City Stevens, 1988) both lead the state record books at 7-feet-2, while Jason Sutherland (Watertown, 1992) cleared 7-feet-1. Then comes Martin, followed by Bud Hamilton (Hot Springs, 1991) and Zack Anderson (Parker, 2016) at 7-feet.
It begs the question: Why haven’t there been more 7-foot high jumpers?
That’s a question Martin said he’s been asked more than a few times over the past three decades?
“Back then, we all didn’t focus on one thing; we all played everything,” he said. “That helped us.”
Put another way, Martin played every sport possible while in high school — in addition to his track exploits, he was also a standout basketball player.
“He was just a natural-born athlete,” said Pepper, who was Martin’s track coach and still coaches track in Scotland.
Martin’s athletic talent was on full display that Saturday in May 1989 at the state meet in Sioux Falls.
While the rest of the Class A field dwindled itself down throughout the competition, Martin waited — he entered the high jump event at 6-feet-6.
“I had a goal that I didn’t want to be exhausted by the time I got there,” Martin said. “I wanted to save myself.”
Once Martin cleared 6-feet-11 and the bar was moved past the 7-foot barrier, that’s when the pressure set in, he said.
Martin said he remembers standing underneath the bar looking up and then remembers the public address announcer informing the crowd of Martin’s upcoming attempts at 7-feet-0 ¼.
“I turned around and all these people behind me watching,” he said. “There was a little added pressure.”
Martin went over the bar on his first attempt, and he and Pepper then decided to raise the bar to 7-feet-2 ¼, which would have been a new state record.
“He wasn’t all that close on his first or second jump, but that third jump looked darn good,” Pepper said. “He just couldn’t get one heel out of the way. He was really close to getting that.”
As the years rolled on following that state meet, Martin’s inclusion in the exclusive 7-foot club has remained all the more impressive.
In fact, since Anderson (Parker) went 6-foot-9 at the Class B state meet four years ago, no other boys’ high jumper has done better than 6-foot-7 at state since.
“He has a record that won’t be beaten in the small school level for a long time,” Pepper said. “It’ll be a record here, at least, for a long time.”
Following his high school career, Martin attended Dakota Wesleyan in Mitchell where he continued his high jump exploits.
His jump of 6-foot-8 still ranks second in DWU’s outdoor record books, while Martin’s mark of 6-foot-9 ranks third indoors.
Martin also played basketball at DWU and finished his career (1990-94) with 1,065 points.
All these years later, Martin — who now lives in Sioux Falls — can’t help but laugh when he thinks back to what he dealt with back in high school.
For example, the conference meet of his senior year was held in Gregory, and in the high jump, he ran through a patch of dandelions onto a concrete slab, over a metal bar and onto a pad that was placed on top of cinder blocks.
“I’d love to see some of our marks in today’s world,” Martin said, with a chuckle.
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.