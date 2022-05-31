BRANDON — Yankton duos claimed three of the top four spots to win team honors at the Lynx Invitational, Tuesday at Brandon Golf Course.
The tournament was played with twosomes playing six holes in each of three formats: scramble, best ball and alternate shot.
Yankton finished at plus-16 for the event, two strokes better than Aberdeen Central. Sioux Falls Lincoln was a distant third at plus-56.
Aberdeen Central’s Emma Dohrer and Hayley Wirebaugh earned individual honors with an even-par 71. Yankton’s top two teams, Jillian Eidsness and Lizzy Schwartz, and Tatum Hohenthaner and Gracie Brockberg, tied for second at 76. Yankton’s Ellia Homstad and Sabrina Krajewski finished fourth at 77.
Yankton and the rest of the tournament field now turn their attentions to the South Dakota Class AA Championships, June 6-7 at Brookings Country Club.
