ST. PAUL, Minn. – The South Dakota women’s soccer team scored a pair of late goals in Sunday’s match to steal a 2-1 victory against St. Thomas. The Coyotes got on the board in the 76th minute to tie the game and then again in the 83rd minute for their second victory of the weekend. USD improves to 3-6-5 (2-1-2 Summit) while St. Thomas falls to 6-5-3 (2-3-1 Summit).
The Coyotes did not have much going in the first half after the Tommies took the early lead in the ninth minute of play off Abby Brantner’s second goal of the season. USD managed one shot in the first 45 minutes, but when given an opportunity, the Coyotes made the most of it. Still sitting on one shot for the game, South Dakota had the ball in the offensive zone and earned a corner kick. St. Thomas tried to clear the ball but was charged with a handball in the box – meaning South Dakota would be awarded a penalty kick at the 76:24 mark of the game. Joana Zanin stepped up to the challenge and knocked in the game-tying goal to put a jolt of energy into the South Dakota offense.
