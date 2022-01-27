BURNSVILLE, Minn. — The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference has announced the league’s honorees with the 13th annual NSIC Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award.
The honor, named for the late NCAA President Dr. Myles Brand, is bestowed to senior NSIC student-athletes who have a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or higher, are exhausting their eligibility and are on track to graduate. A record 238 student-athletes were honored in 2022.
Honorees include Augustana’s Cait Savey (track/cross country, Beresford, elementary education/sign language) and Wayne State’s Allie Rosener (track/cross country, Newcastle, Nebraska, psychology and Spanish).
