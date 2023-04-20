PLAINVIEW, Neb. — Creighton’s Gage Burns earned medalist honors, helping lead the Bulldogs to a runner-up team finish at the Plainview Invitational boys’ golf tournament, held Wednesday in Plainview.
West Holt won the team title with a 343, eight strokes better than Creighton (351). Stuart (358) was third, followed by Crofton (364). Randolph (369) was sixth, Wausa (389) was 10th, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (413) was 11th and Bloomfield (416) was 12th in the 14-team event.
