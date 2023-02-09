SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota softball players Aleesia Sainz (Casa Grande, Arizona) and Clara Edwards (Clay Center, Kansas) have been named Summit League Players to Watch as selected by the league’s head coaches and announced Wednesday by the league office.
Sainz is a first-team all-Summit League honoree and a Player of the Year nominee who led the conference with a 1.166 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) in 2022. She hit a team-high .343 with 11 home runs, 43 RBIs and 37 runs scored. The senior third baseman also had 12 doubles, a triple and was walked 34 times, 14th-most in Summit League history. Sainz has started 109 games over the last three seasons.
