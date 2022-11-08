SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota junior golfer Akari Hayashi was selected as the Summit League Peak Golfer of the Month as announced by the league on Tuesday. This is the first Summit League honor for Hayashi in her South Dakota career.
Hayashi closed out the month of October with two finishes in the top-10. At the Terrier Intercollegiate, she earned a tie for sixth place individually after shooting three rounds of two-over par 74. Hayashi then led the charge for the first tournament win of the season for USD at the Ozarks National Invitational. With her efforts at the forefront, the team recorded a 54-hole score of 905 which is tied for third-best 54-hole score in team history. She finished the tournament in a tie for first place, ultimately taking home a runner-up trophy after a scorecard tiebreaker. In the final round, the Victoria, British Columbia, native tied a career-best round with a two-under par 70. Her last round came with no errors on her card, picking up two birdies and pars the remainder of the way. Hayashi’s 54-hole score of 218 at the Ozarks National set a new career-best tournament score.
