DES MOINES, Iowa – South Dakota women’s tennis team suffered a 7-0 defeat to Drake on Sunday morning inside the Roger Knapp Tennis Center.
Drake captured the doubles point and then proceeded to win all six singles matches in straight sets as the Coyotes fall to 0-2 on the season.
Sydney Weinberg, a senior and first-year Coyote, won nine games and battled in her No. 3 singles matches before falling 6-3, 7-6. Eesha Varma, a fourth-year senior, fell 6-3, 7-5 in her No. 6 singles match.
The doubles duo of Bea Havlickova and Paige Alter fell 7-5 at No. 1 doubles.
No. 22 Iowa State 7, USD 0
DES MOINES, Iowa – No. 22 ranked Iowa State posted a 7-0 women’s tennis dual victory over South Dakota at the Knapp Center on Saturday afternoon.
The Cyclones, now 2-0 on the season after opening with a 7-0 win over Drake, won all nine matches in straight sets. South Dakota, who faces Drake on Sunday, was playing its dual opener.
Anna Medvyedyeva, a freshman, won seven games in her No. 5 singles match against Chie Kezuka, falling 6-4, 6-3.
Grace Chadick, a sophomore and first-year Coyote, fell 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 singles while senior Paige Alter, another first-year Coyote, dropped a 6-0, 6-4 match at No. 4 singles to Sofia Cabezas, ranked 114th.
Bea Havlickova, a sophomore, fell at No. 1 singles to Thasaporn Naklo, ranked 57th, 6-1, 5-1.
