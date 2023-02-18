PIERRE — Vermillion, Wagner, Viborg-Hurley and Andes Central-Dakota Christian each earned the top seed in their respective Region girls’ basketball tournaments, announced Saturday.
Each region will play down to two teams, with the teams from each region being seeded for the SoDak 16 on March 2.
Vermillion (19-1) is the top seed in Region 4A and will host Parker (2-17) on Tuesday. Other first-round matchups include Elk Point-Jefferson (11-9) at fourth-seeded Tea Area (11-9), Beresford (8-12) at second-seeded Canton (13-6) and Dakota Valley (8-11) at third-seeded Lennox (14-6).
Wagner (19-1) is the top seed in Region 5A, and will face the winner of Monday’s matchup between Chamberlain (5-15) and Kimball-White Lake (8-12). Fourth-seeded Mount Vernon-Plankinton (13-7) draws Sanborn Central-Woonsocket (10-10), second-seeded Parkston (14-6) faces Bon Homme (10-10) and third-seeded Hanson (15-5) faces Platte-Geddes (9-11).
Viborg-Hurley (17-3) is the top seed in Region 4B and will host the winner of Monday’s game between Gayville-Volin (5-15) and Freeman Academy-Marion (6-14). The GV/FAM game will be played in Marion.
Also in Hurley, fourth-seeded Scotland (11-9) will face Irene-Wakonda (8-12). At Centerville, third-seeded Freeman (13-7) will face Alcester-Hudson (6-14), followed by second-seeded Centerville (15-5) against Menno (3-17).
AC-DC (17-3) is the top seed in Region 5B, and will face the winner of Monday’s game between Burke (6-14) and Colome (0-19). Fourth-seeded Corsica-Stickney (11-8) faces Avon (10-10). Second-seeded Wessington Springs (14-6) faces Tripp-Delmont-Armour (8-12). Third-seeded Gregory (10-10) faces Marty (7-11).
