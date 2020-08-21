Three South Central League players were among the honorees as the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association announced its all-tournament teams for the Class A and Class B tournaments. The state tournaments concluded on Sunday, Aug. 16, in Mitchell.
The Yankton Tappers were represented by Mason Townsend. The third baseman and current Mount Marty University baseball player batted 4-for-10 with a home run.
The Wynot Expos, which advanced to the semifinals in Class B, were represented by Lee Heimes and Jalen Wieseler. Heimes batted 5-for-13 with two doubles, two RBI, three runs scored and four stolen bases. Wieseler batted just 2-for-13 with a double and four RBI, but tossed a complete game shutout in his one pitching outing.
Parkston was represented by Jeff Harris, who batted 4-for-7 with a double and three runs scored.
Former Mount Marty players Trey Krier, Justin Miller and Derek Miller, and former Tapper Jason Miller represented Class B runner-up Canova on the all-tournament team. Krier was the Class B batting champion, finishing 9-for-15 with eight runs scored.
Here is the complete list of honorees:
CLASS A
S.F. BREWERS: Bryce Ahrendt (MVP), James Borges, Kalib Mauch, Jose Martinez
BROOKINGS CUBS: Jeff Fish, Tyler Kreutner, Todd Standish
BRANDON VALLEY RATS: Tony Lanier, Austin Porter, Aiden Thomas (Batting Champ)
ABERDEEN CIRCUS BAR: Spencer Sudbeck, Michael Babcock
R.C. DRILLERS: Carter Stonecipher
YANKTON TAPPERS: Mason Townsend
CLASS B
ALEXANDRIA ANGELS: Tyson Gau, Jed Schmidt (Co-MVP), Cole Wenande (Co-MVP), Jordan Gau, Ethan Davis
CANOVA GANG: Trey Krier (Batting Champ), Justin Miller, Jason Miller, Derek Miller
WINNER-COLOME PHEASANTS: Chandler Bakley, Drew Kitchens, Reed Harter, Connor Hopkins
WYNOT EXPOS: Lee Heimes, Jalen Wieseler
DELL RAPIDS MUDCATS: Grant Olson, Mark Houck
REDFIELD PHEASANTS: Levi Logan
PARKSTON MUDCATS: Jeff Harris
RENNER BULLETS: Grant Heib
HUMBOLDT-HARTFORD GAMECOCKS: Devon Garry
SALEM CUBS: Tyler Earls
