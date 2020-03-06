TEA — Gradee Sherman and Chase Mason led Viborg-Hurley to a 59-36 victory over Bridgewater-Emery in a Region 5B SoDak 16 qualifier Friday night in Tea.
Sherman tallied 18 points and 16 rebounds for Viborg-Hurley (18-3). Chase Mason added 12 points and seven rebounds. Eli Boomgarden contributed eight points.
Rylee Schultz led Bridgewater-Emery (11-11) with 15 points.
Viborg-Hurley will compete in the Class B boys SoDak16 on Tuesday, March 10. The site, time and opponent is to be determined.
BRIDGEWATER-EMERY (11-11) 8 7 7 14 —36
VIBORG-HURLEY (18-3) 9 15 11 24 —59
Canistota 54, FA-M 44
CANISTOTA —Tyce Ortman led Canistota to a 54-44 victory over Freeman Academy-Marion Friday night to advance to the Class B SoDak 16.
Ortman tallied 23 points for Canistota (18-4). Chase Merrill added 15 points and Isiah Robertson 12.
Gavin Pankratz led Freeman Academy-Marion (16-6) with a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds. Quincy Blue added 11 points.
Canistota plays in the Class B boys’ SoDak16 Tuesday, March 10. The opponent and location are to be determined.
Region 6B
Platte-Geddes 60, Gregory 45
WAGNER — Kelby VanDerWerff scored a game-high 18 points to lead Platte-Geddes past Gregory in the semifinals of the Region 6B Boys’ Basketball Tournament on Friday in Wagner.
Caden Foxley and Kade Starr each scored 11 points for Platte-Geddes, which advances to the SoDak 16 on Tuesday. Brody Boltjes added six assists in the victory.
Tommy Determan and Daniel Mitchell each scored 13 points for Gregory. Coy Determan added 12 points and five steals.
PLATTE-GEDDES (19-3) 9 19 12 20 — 60
GREGORY (14-7) 11 13 10 11 — 45
Marty 67, Corsica-Stickney 66
WAGNER — Max Zephier scored as time expired to lift Marty past Corsica-Stickney 67-66 in the Region 6B boys’ basketball tournament semifinals on Friday in Wagner.
Zephier finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and four steals for Marty (19-3), which advances to the SoDak 16 on Tuesday. Xavier Hare scored a game-high 21 points. Torrey Bohannon also scored 17 points. Deandre Cournoyer added four steals in the victory.
Brandon Wentland posted 19 points and eight rebounds for Corsica-Stickney. Trevor Burke scored 18 points and Jaylen Kemp added 15 points for the Jaguars.
MARTY (19-3) 13 16 20 18 — 67
CORSICA-STICKNEY (15-6) 9 15 15 27 — 66
Region 4A
Dakota Valley 72, Tea Area 65
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Paul Bruns’ double-double led Dakota Valley to a 72-65 victory over Tea Area Friday night to advance to the Class A boys SoDak16.
Bruns tallied 28 points and 20 rebounds for Dakota Valley (17-5). Isaac Bruns added 15 points and Drew Addison 12.
Cael Lundin led Tea Area (15-7) with 22 points. Garrett Kolbeck contributed 11 points and Jeff Worth 10.
Dakota Valley’s opponent, location and time for the SoDak16 are to be determined.
TEA AREA (15-7) 11 13 11 30 —65
DAKOTA VALLEY (17-5) 19 15 10 28 —72
Region 5A
Parker 65, Parkston 54
PARKER —Parker advances to the Class A boys SoDak16 with a 65-54 victory over Parkston Friday night.
Carter Robertson led Parker (13-8) with 18 points. Kaden Pesicka added 16 points and Davin Fuller 15.
Braden Bruening pitched in 28 points and Rylan Leischner scored 12 points to lead Parkston (12-9).
Parker will play in the Class A boys’ SoDak 16 March 10.
PARKSTON (12-9) 9 18 6 21 —54
PARKER (13-8) 7 9 25 24 —65
Region 6A
Pine Ridge 57, Winner 46
WINNER —Charles Schrader led Pine Ridge to a 57-46 victory over Winner Friday night, and a spot in the Class A SoDak16 Tuesday night.
Schrader tallied 25 points and nine rebounds for Pine Ridge (15-7). Shelby Steele added nine points.
Brady Fritz led Winner (16-6) with 24 points and seven rebounds.
Pine Ridge advances to the SoDak16. Their opponent and location are to be determined.
PINE RIGDE (15-7) 4 18 12 23 —57
WINNER (16-6) 9 8 13 16 —46
