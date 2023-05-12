BERESFORD —Ivy Keiser and Brenna Dann combined for seven hits and 10 RBI as Beresford rolled past Canton 23-3 in high school softball action on Friday.
Keiser went 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI, and Dann went 3-for-4 with two doubles and six RBI for Beresford. Harley Koth also had three hits. Lily Seivert doubled and singled. Reese Olson, Halle Livingston and Jaiden Johnson each had a hit in the victory.
