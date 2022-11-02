Allan Bertram has won many games as a high school basketball coach. Wednesday, he got his first win as the head coach of the Mount Marty Lancers women’s basketball team as the Lancers led wire-to-wire against the Waldorf Warriors to win 67-53 at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
For a team that went 2-27 last season, Bertram wants the focus of the win to be on his players and said that it was “gigantic” that the team was able to win at home.
“I’m happy for them,” he said. “They have they haven’t got the experience (winning) very often in their career here. I’m super excited for them. I’ve coached so many games and I’ve won a lot of games. I’m super happy for them. To me, that’s what it’s all about.”
With the win, the Lancers improve to 1-1 on the season. Waldorf falls to 1-2.
Emma Jarovski led the Lancers with 18 points, going 7-12 with eight rebounds and four steals.
“I kept attacking,” Jarovski said. “I had confidence in myself tonight to get to the rim and score.” Three other Lancers, Macy Kempf (11 points), Abbie Jennings (10), and Eve Millar (10) scored in double figures. MMU had 18 assists on 25 made field goals in the game.
“Our (players) share the ball,” Bertram said. “They trust each other. It’s beautiful to see when a team does that. Nobody cares who’s the leading scorer out there. Nobody cares who’s getting shots. (They care about) making the right play.”
The Lancers played very well to start, leading 21-4 after the first quarter. Jarovski got off to a quick 3-3 start from the floor, scoring seven points.
“The first quarter set the tone,” Bertram said. “Defensively, our girls came out and crushed our game plan. Everything that we worked on we were executing to a tee. It allowed us to (take the big lead).”
MMU led 34-17 at halftime after a back-and-forth second quarter. Waldorf responded in the third quarter, going on a 9-0 run to get within 10 at 40-30 with 3:34 left in the third. Down 45-33, the Warriors got two threes from Sandra Christian down the stretch of the third quarter to cut the deficit to 45-39 to end the quarter.
“We completely lost focus and didn’t cover up their shooters,” Bertram said. “We strayed from our execution regarding what we worked on. At the end of the third quarter, we talked to the girls about focusing on what we’ve worked on the last two days to prepare for this game.”
Christian led the Warriors with 15 points, making 5-10 three-point attempts.
The Lancers reclaimed control of the game in the fourth quarter, going on an 8-1 run to take a 59-46 lead with 6:24 remaining. Millar did a good job on getting into the lane for two straight layups to help get the Lancers the 13-point lead.
Up 61-51, Jennings hit two threes to give the Lancers a 67-51 lead with 2:44 left that effectively put the game away late.
Bertram was praiseworthy of the way Jennings, a transfer from Western Wyoming College in her first year with the program, responded to the moment.
“She’s got a high basketball IQ,” Bertram said. “She understands the game well. She was locked in and ready to shoot the basketball tonight in the fourth quarter. You want your experienced players taking big shots and big moments.”
Additionally, Bertram was proud of the way the team played defense down the stretch.
“The toughness you saw in the second half when things got a little bit tough tonight with how many of those 50-50 balls on rebounds or loose balls that we went and got is what I’m proud of,” he said. “It’s that fight. It’s that aggressiveness. It’s that ‘want’ to win. The girls’ mindset has really come to that point.”
Jarovski added that the win was more satisfying because of the way the Lancers withstood the push from Waldorf in the third quarter.
“We all came together and we’re like, ‘Alright, we got to get it figured out.’ We leaned on each other, played together, and fought through it.”
Bertram wants his players to celebrate the victory tonight but wants them to be ready to win again as the Lancers travel to the Sanford Pentagon to take on the Presentation College Saints Saturday and the Valley City State Vikings Sunday in the NAIA Pentagon Classic.
“It’s a great moment tonight,” he said. “Enjoy the heck out of it. But when practice starts tomorrow, it’s back to business.”
Tip off time for the Lancers against the Saints is set for 2 p.m. Saturday. Sunday’s game against the Vikings is set for a 12 p.m. tip.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
WALDORF (1-2)
Taylor Moen 2-8 9-10 14, Lindsay Field 3-5 0-0 7, Sandra Christian 5-10 0-0 15, Kinsey Tweedy 3-10 0-0 7, Bethany Rehse 1-7 0-1 2, Alyah Abrahamson 0-1 2-2 2, Eliza McCown 0-1 0-0 0, Lizzie Garza 1-3 0-0 2, Cloey Dmytruk 1-2 0-0 2, Edosa Ogbemudia 1-3 0-0 2, Jordan Lukes 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 17-50 11-13 53.
MOUNT MARTY (1-1)
Kaity Hove 3-8 0-1 6, Abbie Jennings 4-7 0-0 10, Eve Millar 3-9 4-6 10, Kiara Berndt 2-10 0-0 6, Macy Kempf 3-5 5-6 11, Kyra Griese 0-0 0-0 0, Kaela Martinez 1-6 0-0 2, Alana Bergland 1-3 0-0 2, Jaiden Hartl 0-0 0-0 0, Aubrey Twedt 0-4 0-0 0, Briona Jensen 1-1 0-0 2, Emma Jarovski 7-12 3-4 18. TOTALS: 25-65 12-17 67.
WALDORF 4 13 22 14 — 53
MOUNT MARTY 21 13 11 22 — 67
Three-Pointers: W 8-24 (Christian 5-10, Moen 1-3, Field 1-2, Tweedy 1-2, Rehse 0-3, Abrahamson 0-1, McKown 0-1, Garza 0-1, Dmytruk 0-1), MM 5-26 (Jennings 2-5, Berndt 2-9, Jarovski 0-4, Hove 0-2, Millar 0-1, Martinez 0-4, Bergland 0-1). Rebounds: MM 43 (Hove 10), W 21 (Field 6). Personal Fouls: W 15, M 15. Fouled Out: Kempf. Assists: MM 18 (Jennings 3, Kempf 3), W 8 (Moen 4). Turnovers: W 16, MM 12. Blocked Shots: MM 6 (Hove 2, Millar 2), W 1 (Rehse). Steals: MM 10 (Jarovski 4), W 7 (Moen 2). Attendance: 493.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.