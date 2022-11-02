Allan Bertram has won many games as a high school basketball coach. Wednesday, he got his first win as the head coach of the Mount Marty Lancers women’s basketball team as the Lancers led wire-to-wire against the Waldorf Warriors to win 67-53 at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.

For a team that went 2-27 last season, Bertram wants the focus of the win to be on his players and said that it was “gigantic” that the team was able to win at home.

