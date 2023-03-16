RAPID CITY — Mac Ryken had what Yankton Bucks head coach Chris Haynes called “the game of his life” as the Bucks outlasted the Sioux Falls Washington Warriors 58-51 in a Class AA Boys State Tournament quarterfinals at Summit Arena at The Monument Thursday.

“He completely dominated the game on both ends of the floor,” said Haynes. “Defensively, his ball pressure, getting steals, drawing charges and dictating the tempo of the game (were keys to the Bucks’ victory),” Haynes said. “Then to have 29 points against those guys, some of the shots he was making were just incredible.”

