RAPID CITY — Mac Ryken had what Yankton Bucks head coach Chris Haynes called “the game of his life” as the Bucks outlasted the Sioux Falls Washington Warriors 58-51 in a Class AA Boys State Tournament quarterfinals at Summit Arena at The Monument Thursday.
“He completely dominated the game on both ends of the floor,” said Haynes. “Defensively, his ball pressure, getting steals, drawing charges and dictating the tempo of the game (were keys to the Bucks’ victory),” Haynes said. “Then to have 29 points against those guys, some of the shots he was making were just incredible.”
Mac Ryken made a step-back 3-pointer to give Yankton, the No. 4 seed, a 49-41 lead over the No. 5 seed Warriors with 2:38 remaining. He said he “felt pretty good after that one.”
“It was incredible,” Haynes said. “He made so many big baskets and so many big free throws that it's hard to pinpoint (his best play in the game), but that step-back three he hit was probably the play of the game.”
Situations within the game called for Mac Ryken to take charge offensively, as Drew Ryken, the Bucks’ leading scorer sat with foul trouble in the first half. Then, Rugby Ryken sat for a while in the second half after a technical foul. Still, Mac Ryken was quick to credit his teammates making shots and Cody Oswald setting screens to create open shots.
“We knew someone else was going to have to step in and hit some threes, which Isaiah Schelhaas did,” Mac Ryken said.
“It was mainly ‘Oz’ setting a screen and then either get to the hoop, shoot a pull-up (jumper) or pass it to the corner for an open three. Cody was setting screens getting shots for me and everyone else.”
Haynes is proud of the way Mac Ryken has stepped up in postseason play thus far for the Bucks.
“When the lights are shining brightest, he's had his best two games,” he said. “It doesn't surprise me one bit.”
Schelhaas scored eight points in the contest and contributed two timely 3-pointers for Yankton, one in the first half and one in the second half.
“We don’t win that game without Isaiah,” Haynes said.
Mac Ryken’s step-back three was the last field goal the Bucks made in the contest, but they made 9-10 free throws down the stretch to clinch the victory.
“We've been saying all year that (we have) a special group,” Haynes said. “I knew it was going to take a special effort tonight to beat Sioux Falls Washington. That's what we got all the way around.”
Mac Ryken credited the strong contingent of Yankton fans that made the trek to Rapid City and wore white to support the Bucks.
“We always travel pretty good,” he said. “To look up there and see all the white up there in the stands is pretty cool to look at. They helped during the game. They're loud and always make it more fun.”
Drew Ryken added 13 points for Yankton. Rugby Ryken registered five assists to bring his season total to 160. His father, Mark, holds Yankton’s all-time single-season assists record with 169 in the 1990-91 season. Rugby Ryken sported a red headband after having a cut close to his right eye late in the game late in the contest.
Gage Gasca scored 17 points for the Warriors. A.J. Akot registered a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double.
Yankton advanced to the semifinals where they will play the No. 1 seed Sioux Falls Jefferson Cavaliers Friday night a 7 p.m. CDT (6 p.m. local) at Summit Arena. Jefferson defeated No. 9 seed Harrisburg 53-41 in the first quarterfinal Thursday. The Cavaliers defeated the Bucks 60-48 Jan. 17 in a game the Bucks played without Rugby Ryken.
“We have an incredible opponent waiting for us all the way around,” Haynes said. “They're the best team in the state because of how athletic they are and how many great players they have. It's going to take another great effort by our guys to even hang around with Jefferson tomorrow night, but our guys are tough and like to compete. We'll go out, play hard and see what happens.”
