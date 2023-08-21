DELL RAPIDS — Tea Area edged West Central and Dakota Valley for team honors in the Quarrier Invitational boys’ golf tournament, Monday at Rocky Run Golf Course.
Tea Area finished at 303, four strokes better than West Central (307) and five better than Dakota Valley (308). Chamberlain (316) was fourth, with Vermillion (317) rounding out the top five.
Also competing as a team, Parkston scored 330, Elk Point-Jefferson shot 344 and Beresford finished at 354.
Chamberlain’s Dakota Munger shot a 5-under 66 to earn medalist honors, three strokes better than West Central’s Anthony Lanham. Parkston’s Payton Koehn was third, shooting an even-par 71.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Tea Area 303; 2, West Central 307; 3, Dakota Valley 308; 4, Chamberlain 316; 5, Vermillion 317; 6, Aberdeen Roncalli 318; 7, Sioux Valley 322; 8, S.F. Christian 325; 9, Parkston 330; 10, Elk Point-Jefferson 344; 11, Madison 345; 12, Canton 348; 13, Dell Rapids 353; 14, Beresford 354; 15, Tri-Valley 355; 16, Lennox 371
TOP 15: 1, Dakota Munger, Chamberlain 66; 2, Anthony Lanham, West Central 69; 3, Payton Koehn, Parkston 71; T4, Carson Steffensen, Canton 72; T4, Derek Anderson, Tea Area 72; T4, Eli Anema, S.F. Christian 72; 7, Matt DeBeer, Dakota Valley 73; T8, Trey Hansen, Vermillion 74; T8, Brady Sabers, Tea Area 74; T10, Connor Mebius, West Central 75; T10, Andrew Gerlach, Aberdeen Roncalli 75; T10, Finn Anderson, Aberdeen Roncalli 75; 13, Tyler Cornelsen, Dakota Valley 77; T14, Tate Steffensen, Sioux Valley 78; T14, Dylan Lukken, Dakota Valley 78; T14, Rylan Moran, Vermillion 78; T14, CJ Slack, Tea Area 78; T14, Carter Langle, Elk Point-Jefferson 78
